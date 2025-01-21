Boogie Bounce: Redefining fun and fitness in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — For an unforgettable adventure that blends fitness, fun and family-friendly entertainment, Boogie Bounce stands as Metro Manila’s ultimate inflatable playground destination.

Known as the biggest, bounciest and “boogiest” arcade-themed inflatable experience, this innovative attraction raises the bar for recreation.

Spanning a massive 1-hectare space, Boogie Bounce features a pulse-pounding Obstacle Course, a dazzling Disco Floor with lights and music, and a Foam Party Arena where bubbles and laughter flow endlessly. Designed to excite and inspire, it’s more than just a playground—it’s an all-ages experience that merges exhilaration with pure joy.

Yzl Cruz, president of Happy Bubble Planet Inc., transformed the concept of inflatable playgrounds into an industry game-changer. Her leadership positions Boogie Bounce as a destination for connection and celebration.

Situated at The Garden, Blue Bay Walk, along Macapagal Avenue corner EDSA Extension, Pasay City, Boogie Bounce is perfectly placed within Metro Manila’s vibrant entertainment district. Whether it’s a casual outing, a birthday celebration or a team-building event, this inflatable haven offers an accessible, family-friendly venue for all occasions.

Boogie Bounce isn’t just about fun—it’s about fostering well-being. Bouncing on inflatables provides a full-body workout that enhances cardiovascular health, improves coordination, and burns calories in an engaging way.

Beyond the physical benefits, the playground creates an environment for social bonding and stress relief, offering a holistic experience for kids and adults alike.

Every visit to Boogie Bounce is a journey filled with adventure and laughter. Whether you’re conquering the obstacle course, dancing under dazzling lights, or diving into foam-filled excitement, it’s a place where moments become memories, and fun has no limits.

Get ready to bounce, groove and create memories at the most exciting inflatable playground in the Philippines.

Gather your family and friends, and let the adventure begin!

Editor’s Note: This press release from Boogie Bounce is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.