Recipe: Easy Queso de Bola Pastillas

MANILA, Philippines — Got a Queso de Bola and don’t know what to do with it aside from cutting a few slices to munch on?

There are so many uses for Queso de Bola. For one, you can turn them into Easy Queso de Bola Pastillas, which you can serve as dessert or sweets when someone visits you at home or you can wrap up a whole batch of it and surprise friends as a giveaway.

For either purpose, this recipe from Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center should come in handy.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Magnolia Gold Butter Unsalted, melted

1 can (200ml.) condensed milk

2 1/2 cups powdered milk

1/4 cup finely grated Magnolia Queso de Bola

Parchment paper and Japanese paper for wrapping

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine butter and condensed milk.

2. Sift powdered milk. Add this and grated cheese into butter-and-condensed-milk mixture. Mix well. Set aside for 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Shape into small balls or thick logs around 1/2- to 1-inch thick. Roll in extra grated cheese and serve immediately or wrap in parchment paper followed by Japanese paper.

*Makes 3 to 5 servings.

