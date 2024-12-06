Jollibee’s Joyful Christmas stores are back, bringing the Pasko-est holiday season nationwide!

Jollibee España Don Quijote is one of the over 240 Joyful Christmas Stores, ready to make this season the Pasko-est one for customers

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Jollibee is once again going all-out in spreading Christmas cheer across the Philippines by transforming select branches into “Joyful Christmas Stores.”

For the second year in a row, the quick service restaurant chain is inviting families and friends to visit their brightly lit and merrily decorated stores as they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

True to the brand’s goal of making this the “Pasko-est” season for Filipinos, the Joyful Christmas Stores leveled up by going from just a hundred stores last year to over 240 participating stores nationwide this year, ready to welcome customers and serve them their jolly favorites this Holiday season.

Store teams went all out with their decorations, adding a touch of local flavor and using designs elements unique to each province or location.

To make it easier for customers to find these Joyful Christmas Stores, and maybe even encourage them to visit as many stores as they can, Jollibee will soon be launching the Jolly Christmas Tours—a digital map powered by Google that showcases all Jollibee stores that feature unique Christmas displays.

Select stores will also have activations like the JoyZone, an innovative, interactive experience that transforms smiles into delightful rewards, and the Coke Christmas Trucks, done in partnership with Coca Cola Philippines.

“Christmas is more than just a holiday for Filipinos—it’s a time when people go the extra mile to make joyful memories and create meaningful connections with loved ones. From festive reunions to thoughtful gifts, everything about Christmas in the Philippines is all-out. This is why we at Jollibee also went all-out in helping make this season the Pasko-est for our customers through our Joyful Christmas Stores,” said Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP-Marketing of Jollibee Philippines.

(From Left) Host Robi Domingo, Jollibee PH AVP & Trade Marketing Head Elo Siccion, VP-Marketing of Jollibee Philippines Dorothy Dee-Ching, Jollibee PH President Ferns Yu, Jr., Barangay 478 Chairman Julia Peña, Jollibee Foods Corporation Chief Business Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong, Coca Cola PH Frontline Commercial-East Senior Director Krinx Tayao, and Jollibee endorsers Maja Salvador, Joshua Garcia, and Belle Mariano

In an event at Jollibee España Don Quijote on November 28, Jollibee celebrated and showcased its Pasko-est initiatives alongside media and other distinguished guests.

Jollibee celebrity endorsers Maja Salvador, Joshua Garcia, and Belle Mariano, plus TV personality and host Robi Domingo, all made the evening more enjoyable with their Christmas stories. Content creators like the Blackman Family and Kitty and Kakai Almeda also joined the festivities and enjoyed the bright lights and colorful displays of the store.

From delicious food, jolly mascots, and the overall experience in its stores, Jollibee enables Pinoys to make each moment the Pasko-est it can be this season, bringing not only the best in taste, but also the best in joy.

