Fast food chain marks Holy Week with list of Visita Iglesia churches

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 3:58pm
MANILA, Philippines — Local fast food chain Jollibee commemorates the Holy Week with a list of churches to visit for Visita Iglesia in different parts of the country. 

As seen in HugotSeminarista Facebook page, the fast food chain lists down churches to visit in Manila, Rizal, Laguna and Metro Manila.

"Very Catholic talaga si Jollibee. Kudos!" the Facebook post captioned the post. 

In Manila, churches included in the list are Binondo Church, Ermita Church, Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, Malate Catholic Church, San Antonio de Padua Church, Paco Catholic Church, Quiapo Church, San Sebastian Basilica, Bustillos Church, Sta Cruz Church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Church, St Joseph Church and Sto Nino of Tondo Church.  

There are also lists of churches to visit in Rizal, Laguna and National Capital Region (NCR). 

Facebook users commented on the post, posting photos of the lists of churches in different provinces such as Pangasinan, Davao, Cebu, Baguio, and many more. 

