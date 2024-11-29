Thanksgiving Day 'mukbang': Food, beverage options to level-up your feast

MANILA, Philippines — American and Canadianas celebrate the Thanksgiving Day, commemorating the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

Here in the Philippines, Pinoys can also celebrate the holiday through feasting in different delicacies.

Philstar.com lists down some food and restaurant options to try on this special day.

Iconic Taiwan restaurant opens in the Philippines

Century-old Taiwanese restaurant Du Hsiao Yueh is now in the Philippines.

Viva Foods International brought the iconing restaurant in SM North Edsa recently.

Founded by a fisherman named Hong Yu To in 1895, Du Hsiao Yueh started from a humble beginning. He peddled noodles from containers hanging from a shoulder pole.

He was later able to open a stand on a street in Tainan during fishing's off season. Locals liked the unique taste of his Dan Zai Noodles that it became so popular. Today, the fourth generation continues to manage the brand.

“Every bowl of our signature dish, danzi noodles, served here today is a tribute to the rich culinary history of Taiwan,” said Erwin Nava, vice president for operations of Viva Foods, the operator of Du Hsiao Yueh in the Philippines.

“As you know, Du Hsiao Yueh is a century-old brand of Taiwan. It started from a very small roadside stall and has now become one of Taiwan's representatives of Taiwanese cuisine,” added Ambassador Wallace Minn-Gan Chow of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

Nissin launches limited-edition UAAP packs, P500k scholarship fund

URC/Released Nissin’s limited-edition UAAP packs have a special QR code that you can scan for a chance to win a trip to Japan for two or P5,000 GCash Credits. You can also help your university win P500,000 scholarship fund.

From proudly wearing your school colors to cheering at the top of your lungs, there’s nothing more exciting than to passionately show your support for your university’s team during the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season. Now, you can also show your school spirit, and even help your university get a P500,000 scholarship fund or score a trip to Japan for two, with Nissin Cup Noodles’ limited-edition UAAP packs.

Nissin Cup Noodles, one of the leading cup noodle brands in the country, released UAAP-themed packaging in time for Season 87. The special packs will be available on Nissin’s 12 mini-cup flavors, which include Seafood, Beef, Bulalo, Batchoy, Chicken, and more. Each packaging features different university match-ups and a vibrant design that takes inspiration from the exciting UAAP basketball games that thousands of fans look forward to. The mini size is perfect for enjoying a quick snack while rooting for your favorite team at home, work, and even on the go.

Plus, the limited-edition mini cups have a special QR code that you can scan for a chance to win a trip to Japan for two or P5,000 GCash credits. You can even help a UAAP university win a P500,000 scholarship fund. All you have to do is to scan the QR code, which you can find on the cup sleeve, look for the unique code at the back of the cup lid, register and enter the code, and vote for your chosen university. Whether you’re a student or an alumnus, this is definitely a fun and unique way to show your unwavering support for your university teams.

The UAAP season is a great time for students and alumni to come together to root for their favorite teams to win the trophy, and also watch out for fresh athletic talents. With Nissin Cup Noodles, you can level up the good vibes as you watch and enjoy various sports activities.

Flaunt your school spirit to the fullest because the “CUPetition” is definitely on. Don’t miss out on the limited-edition Nissin UAAP mini cups, now available in leading supermarkets, groceries and convenience stores.

Universal Robina Corporation (URC), a leading Filipino food and beverage company, distributes Nissin, a globally recognized instant noodle brand, in the Philippines. Through a strategic partnership with Nissin Foods Holdings, Co. Ltd., URC has been serving the authentic flavors of Japan to Filipino consumers since 1994.

Nissin’s limited-edition UAAP packs have a special QR code that you can scan for a chance to win a trip to Japan for two or P5,000 GCash Credits. You can also help your university win P500,000 scholarship fund.

Six brands made by food and beverage firm URC are still among the top choices among millions of Filipino households, according to brand consulting firm Kantar Group’s Brand Footprint report

Three of these brands – C2, Nissin and Cream All – rose in rankings in the yearly study. Great Taste is among the top 10 most chosen brands in Total FMCG and Beverages sector while Piattos remains among the most chosen food brands. Payless, meanwhile, landed in the list of 20 most chosen food brands for the first time.

“We are happy to see that our well-loved brands are reaching even more Filipinos, delighting them with good food choices everyday,” said Mian David, URC’s chief marketing officer and managing director of URC International.

“This report also inspires us to continue giving Pinoys products of superior quality and value. Indeed, Great Taste, C2,Piattos, Payless, Nissin and Cream All are just some of our brands loved by Filipinos across generations,” she added.

Kantar’s Brand Footprint study uses a metric called “consumer reach points” (CRP), which measures a brand’s strength based on how many shoppers are buying the brand and how often. It essentially shows which brands are winning at the point of purchase.

“Filipinos are now spending more on FMCG, presenting a bigger opportunity for more brands to win. Among these brands, many of them are able to do so with improved penetration,” said Mieke Bartholomeus, Strategic Insights Director at Kantar’s Worldpanel Division.

URC’s Great Taste coffee – with 440m CRP – ranked 8th among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and fourth in the beverages sector. Ready-to-drink tea C2’s CRP rose 25 per cent to 32m, making it the 14th most chosen brand in the beverages sector. The number of households that bought C2 rose by some 281,000 in 2023, with better presence in groceries, sari-sari stores and market stalls. In the food sector, snack brand Piattos held on to the 7th spot, while Nissin instant noodles climbed to No. 16. Another instant noodles brand, Payless, broke into the list of Top 20 brands in the segment with a CRP of 74m, landing in 19th place in the food sector and 50th among FMCG brands. Core variant Payless Xtra Big is still a big draw, while the still small, newly-launched Payless Sakto is already driving traction for the brand. Cream All went up to No. 19 in the dairy sector.

As part of Kantar, Worldpanel provides brands and retailers with a unique, 360-degree understanding of consumer behavior across the globe. Worldpanel continuously monitors shopping behavior to shape the brands of tomorrow by better understanding people everywhere.

URC produces iconic brands such as Great Taste, C2 Cool & Clean, Piattos, Maxx candy and Cream-O cookies, which have been part of Filipinos’ lives for decades. One of the country’s largest food and beverage manufacturers, URC also has significant, and growing, presence in ASEAN. Its leading regional brands include Lexus, Tivoli and Fun-O.

Red Horse Beer introduces new limited-edition can

Photo release The country’s No. 1 beer banners its support for personal empowerment and shattering barriers through its new limited edition can.

Known to many as a drink for the strong, Red Horse beer brings a new and empowering meaning to “strength”, embodying its tagline “Lakas ng Tama Pero ‘Di Wasak."

The country’s No. 1 beer banners its support for personal empowerment and shattering barriers through its new limited edition can. With the design revolving around the message of “Walang Wasakan”, the brand aims to instill strength in its drinkers to break through whatever pulls them down and face the challenges tomorrow may bring. Order now from select convenience stores, supermarkets, Boozy (www.boozy.ph), LazMart (www.lazada.com.ph) and SMB Delivers via 8632-BEER or www.SMBDelivers.com.

Red Horse Beer was again recognized by Kantar BrandZ earlier this year, the world’s largest, consumer-focused source of brand equity insight, as one of the top 30 most valuable brands in Southeast Asia. The brand climbed to 26th place, up two spots from its 28th place finish in 2023. Red Horse Beer is the only Philippine brand and the highest ranked alcohol beverage brand on the list.

M&M’s brings a world of fun

Photo release M&M'S Fun For All Fair in SM North EDSA

M&M’s raises the bar of its year-long "Fun for All" campaign, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making everyone feel like they belong. Building on its 80-year legacy of creating moments of connection through the power of fun, M&M’s remains dedicated to bringing people together.

The “Fun for All” campaign which launched in January this year, has been actively engaging consumers across seven markets in Asia through a series of activities across its online and offline channels, ensuring that everyone can partake in the fun it brings, keeping it inclusive for all.

M&M'S also introduces Purple in the Philippines – a new addition to the M&M'S crew, showcasing diversity and inclusion. Purple’s vulnerable, imperfect yet lovable self. Her role is to inspire connection among her friends and crew, as a true instigator of fun.

CCA Manila hones students from different regions

Photo release Through its new Fundamentals of Filipino Cuisine Program (FFCP), a comprehensive 16-day short course, CCA Manila immerses students in the art of Filipino gastronomy, culinary heritage, and technique.

Celebrating 28 years as the Philippines' top culinary school, the Center for Culinary Arts (CCA Manila) continues to set the benchmark for culinary education and innovation, with a strong emphasis on Filipino cuisine.

Through its new Fundamentals of Filipino Cuisine Program (FFCP), a comprehensive 16-day short course, CCA Manila immerses students in the art of Filipino gastronomy, culinary heritage, and technique.

“This innovative program not only aligns with the government’s efforts to promote Filipino cuisine but also solidifies CCA Manila's commitment to showcasing the potential of our local ingredients and traditions on a global scale,” says Dr. Ma. Veritas F. Luna, Chancellor of CCA Manila. “We are proud to say that we have consistently celebrated and elevated Filipino food culture.”

The FFCP offers a blend of theoretical and practical learning with a daily one-hour lecture followed by five hours of hands-on kitchen experience. Students are also given two field trips for real-world immersion, allowing them to experience firsthand the essence of Filipino culinary culture.

“Students gain insight into the diverse flavors across our 17 regions, learning ingredient selection, preparation, and the intricacies of cooking and plating regional dishes,” adds Dr. Luna. “With students from across the Philippines, CCA Manila continues to cultivate culinary talent that will thrive both locally and internationally.”

CCA Manila’s flagship program, the Diploma in Culinary Arts and Technology Management (DCATM), shapes students into future culinary leaders, equipping them with hands-on culinary skills and food service management expertise. Through this holistic program, students develop entrepreneurial skills alongside culinary craftsmanship, setting them up for success in the global food industry.

Among the current batch of students are talented individuals from various regions. For example, Bianca Llanes from Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte, now in level 3 of the DCATM program, shares her pride in being mentored by industry-renowned chefs at CCA. “I’m excited for my growth in culinary skills under the guidance of top chefs. Their support gives me confidence as I advance in my studies.”

Meinhard Godoy from Brooke's Point, Palawan, a first-year DCATM student, expresses his gratitude for CCA’s supportive environment during his adjustment to life away from home. “I am proud to be part of this world. Culinary education demands hard work, but CCA Manila’s mentors have shown me incredible support and inspired me to embrace the challenges.”

Another first-year DCATM student, Excel Mc Couley Salazar, also from Palawan, aspires to make an impact in the culinary field. “I want my food to not only bring joy but also convey culture and history. My education at CCA will help me achieve this vision as I explore my personal and professional culinary journey.”

Meanwhile, level 10 student Vince Caabay, from Puerto Princesa, Palawan, values the hands-on experiences he has gained at CCA. “Being a CCA student has given me the opportunity to work alongside professional chefs, and that exposure inspires me to strive for excellence.

In the future, Vince plans to work at a fine dining restaurant or hotel: “I look forward to the many doors this education will open for me, both locally and abroad. I know my CCA Manila education will help me achieve my goal to be a renowned chef someday.”

"CCA Manila continues to welcome culinary aspirants from all over the country. We are committed to transforming dreams into reality through a hands-on, industry-relevant education. With guidance from seasoned chef-instructors, students are prepared to make their mark in the culinary world," said Dr. Luna. For inquiries about the DCATM program and FFCP course, call 0917.840.8400, or email talktous@cca-manila.edu.ph.

Oreo Fans Day

The Oreo Fans Day event was recently held for its fans in Antipolo City.

The gathering put into spotlight the beloved ice cream flavor and saw the launch of its newest variant, the Oreo Ice Cream Stick.

The brand continues to cater to the many tastes and preferences of its fans with its other types like the classic ice cream cones, tubs, sandwiches, and pints. During the event, fans got the chance to enjoy all of these from the fully decked ice cream that served as the perfect centerpiece for the gathering.

To showcase the versatility of this ice cream flavor, there was also an ice cream bar where guests had the chance to enjoy their ice cream with a twist. Different mocktails such as Oreo Ice Cream Affogato, Oreo Ice Cream Frappe Sandwich, and Oreo Ice Cream Matcha Milkshake were served, showing that no matter what you are looking for in a dessert, there is always a cookies and cream twist to it that you can enjoy.

Drag Queen Taylor Sheesh opened the night with a performance that unleashed the inner Swifties of everyone, while Viva artists Ethan David, Keagan de Jesus, and Deny livened up the crowd, adding a sweet vibe to the event.

A product of Froneri, the ice cream has become the benchmark for cookies and cream across generations when it comes to iced treats. The brand continues to elevate its status as a household name in the world of desserts by constantly innovating and creating new variants that its old and new fans can enjoy.

Kinder Tronky

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival continues

Filipino foodies are in for a one-stop global gastronomy experience, with hundreds of restaurants and bars during "Taste Around Town." The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival was held last month, with a five-day feast of flavors and fun. Over 300 booths, live entertainment, and a spooky Halloween vibe – all with Victoria Harbour as the backdrop.

Wine lovers indulged in a selection from over 30 countries and regions, including new gins and whisky zones, plus Cantonese-inspired cocktails from Kinsman, tea-infused creations from

Tell Camellia.

Meanwhile, among the 100+ food booths are Michelin-starred dishes and Bib Gourmand-recommended eats in zones like “Culinary Stars” and “Hotel Delicious.” These include Taste dishes from three-Michelin-starred Forum Restaurant and award-winners like Hong Kong Cuisine 1983.

Until November 30, Filipino foodies looking to "beef" up their diets can explore over 40 steakhouses and hotpot spots during “Beef Up November” or enjoy discounts at more than 200 restaurants for “Chill EAT.” In Lan Kwai Fong, 24 bars and restaurants will offer special deals for “Sip and Savour in LKF,” while 70+ bars across the city participate in the “Hong Kong Bar Show” with free or discounted drinks.