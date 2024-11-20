Chef Kennedy Alfonso brings Spainâ€™s vibrant Basque flavors to BGC

Chef Kennedy Alfonso brings Spain’s vibrant Basque flavors to BGC

At Bueno Tapas & Wine, each meal celebrates Spanish culture, offering a delightful culinary journey whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to the cuisine.

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Kennedy Alfonso loves Basque cuisine so much so that he is sharing this love on a plate to Filipinos at his restaurant concept, Bueno Tapas & Wine.

First opened at The Grove by Rockwell in Ortigas, Bueno has received a following thanks to Alfonso, executive chef, who personally crafted a menu inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Spain’s Basque region.

“Ninety percent of our ingredients come directly from Spain,” Alfonso said. “This ensures our dishes stay true to their origins while incorporating fresh local produce.”

He formally trained at a culinary school in San Sebastian, situated at the heart of the Basque country, and famous for its own Spanish dishes, tapas, and even the burnt Basque cheesecake.

Bueno, of course, serves its own Basque cheesecake along with other traditional yet modern Spanish food. Today, more Filipinos can enjoy these at the second Bueno brand located at One Maridien Tower in Bonifacio Global City.

Philstar.com/Euden Valdez Kennedy Alfonso, executive chef and the brains behind Bueno Tapas & Wine

Although our culture has been greatly influenced by Spain, Alfonso nonetheless stresses the importance of adapting to Filipino tastes while maintaining Spanish authenticity.

“We enhance the flavors slightly to suit the local palate while preserving the heart of each dish,” he explained.

Discover Bueno’s signature dishes and savor the vibrant Basque flavors that you’ll surely fall in love with, just like Chef Alfonso did.

Dive right into the Spanish cuisine staples, Gambas Al Ajillo, fresh shrimp sautéed in garlic, olive oil, and chili for a bold Mediterranean flavor, and Vieiras Chamuscadas, pan-seared scallops, served on a silky corn purée and topped with savory oyster mushrooms.

One can never go wrong with paella. At Bueno, a must-try is the Paella Mixta with a vibrant mix of seafood, chicken and vegetables.

For a more indulgent paella experience, Bueno also serves indulgent meaty versions: Paella Iberico, a paella made with the prized black-hoofed Iberico pig; or Arroz Meloso de Rabo de Toro, a risotto-like paella made with oxtail, offering a modern twist on classic Spanish flavors.

End your meal with a satisfying dessert. There's the classic Churros con Chocolate, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside then dipped in decadenct chocolate sauce. Or the Bueno signature Biscoff Tarta de Queso, an ode to the Basque burnt cheesecake with a perfect balance of sweetness and texture.

At Bueno Tapas & Wine, each meal celebrates Spanish culture, offering a delightful culinary journey whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to the cuisine.

For more information, follow Bueno on Facebook or contact 09171407705. — EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor’s Note: This article is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



