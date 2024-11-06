Local french fries brand celebrates 32nd anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — A popular local French fries brand celebrated its 32nd anniversary recently with exciting flavor-filled promos.

Potato Corner all started with a passion for flavored fries, and now it’s grown into a global sensation, creating fans of flavored fries worldwide.

That same passion for flavor remains strong as Potato Corner celebrates its 32nd anniversary.

As part of the celebration, the French fries label treated Philstar.com with its own special food cart for the team's recent Halloween party. Having a food cart can hype up your own party, too!

Cheese, Sour Cream, and BBQ are the core flavors that define the brand’s legacy as a flavored fries establishment. Over the years, more exciting flavors have been added to the menu, but Cheese, Sour Cream, and BBQ remain every Pinoy’s favorite.

The brand celebrates its core flavors by featuring them in exciting back-to-back flavor-filled promos and giveaways last October. Last October 14 to October 18, patrons got a free Regular Fries when they bought any Mega, Giga, or Tera sized Fries, Snack Bites, or Special Cuts at all Potato Corner stores nationwide — as long as they chose Cheese, Sour Cream, or BBQ.

From October 21 to October 25, patrons got a free Jumbo Fries when they ordered any Tera Fries or Tera Mix on GrabFood and Foodpanda with at least one flavor in Cheese, Sour Cream, or BBQ.

After 32 years of serving Filipinos, the brand continues to give back by treating their loyal customers with a flavor-filled 32nd anniversary.

To learn more about the 32nd anniversary celebration, visit Potato Corner’s social media pages or website and celebrate the flavors that made us savor every moment. — Video by Philstar.com multimedia team

RELATED: Trays to go: Family-owned business continues to expand home-cooked menu