Trays to go: Family-owned business continues to expand home-cooked menu

MANILA, Philippines — Family-owned business FoodTray2Go continues to expand its menu of home-cooked meals that caters to lunches and dinners of all sizes.

The company's roots date back to 1965 when Anna Lok started it out as a way to share heirloom recipes with family and friends, growing over the years to become a thriving business that serves nearly the entirety of the capital region.

The business takes pride in its home-cooked meals made with generations-long recipes but is also open to adding more dishes to its menu.

FoodTray2Go has over 200 kinds of dishes from various cuisines — Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, American — all readily available in customized packages.

The menu continues to expand while still maintaining the home-cooked quality of dishes using only the best ingredients. They currently accept orders for popullar dishes such as Beef Salpicao, Kare-Kare, Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Chicken Adobo, Baked Cheesy Garlic Prawns, Crispy Kangkong, and Crispy Crablets. Check their web site for the full menu.

Just some of the possible party plans that could use a wide table of food during this holiday season are corporate events, office meals, celebration parties, or simple dinners at home.

