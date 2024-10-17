Don Papa finishes dessert-inspired rum series with award-winning bartenders

MANILA, Philippines — Negros-based rum Don Papa wrapped up its signature "Tres Papas" event series, its latest iteration inspired by Filipino desserts.

"Tres Papas" sees the brand tapping three bartenders a night to come up with a menu filled with rum-based cocktails.

For 2024, the series was titled "Panghimagas," the Filipino word for "dessert" as the different beverages all took inspiration from local desserts whether through sweetness or its warmth once consumed, almost akin to rum.

The first "Tres Papas" for 2024 took place last August 22 in Makati's The Curator, consecutively named the Best Bar in the Philippines by Asia's 50 Best Bars.

Taking on the first menu were The Curator's Dan Santos, Don Papa's local brand ambassador Audrey Gustilo, and Trisha "Taco" Leong from Singapore's Night Hawk which debuted on the Asia's 50 Best Bars this year at No. 16 after winning the One To Watch Award last year.

The second part held in OTO, also in Makati, last September 11 was retitled "Tres Doñas" as it involved three female mixologists with Gustilo joined by OTO's senior bartender Alex Javier and 28 Hongkong Street's head bartender Tamaryn Cooper.

Another Singaporean bar, 28 Hongkong Street, was the first-ever winner of The Best Bar in Asia Award in 2016 but finished outside the Asia's 50 Best Bars list for 2024, ranking at No. 78.

The final "Tres Papas" took place in a third Makati bar, The Grasshopper, earlier this month with its head bartender Jonathan Matienzo and Gustilo accompanied by Chok Han, head bartender of Elephant Room which was No. 65 on the 2024 Asia's 50 Best Bars list.

The event series saw cocktails inspired by sweet delicacies like ube as with the Ube Rum-os and Ube Macapuno Lowball, yema for Sweet Treat, and pandan for Kiddo's Cooler.

