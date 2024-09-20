Convenience store releases limited-edition Pokemon packaging, merchandise

MANILA, Philippines — Convenience store 7-Eleven recently partnered with Pokemon to bring fun to Filipinos.

A brand that’s captured the hearts of many with its range of video games, animated series and films, trading cards, and mobile apps, Pokémon’s zest for exploration aims to provide thrill for fans of the franchise and the store alike.

The partnership was launched recently with a ribbon-cutting held at 7-Eleven Centris 1 in Quezon City. Present at the milestone occasion were representatives from 7-Eleven Philippines, The Pokémon Company, and Niantic Inc., the company of the mobile game Pokémon GO.

Both brands kicked things off by wrapping the store in Quezon City in full Pokémon decor, with Arnaiz Avenue in Makati and St. Theresa Casa Rosario in Cebu to follow in the next few months. To add to the fun, the store in Centris 1 has also been turned into a PokéStop in Pokémon Go along with the rest of the Philippine 7-Eleven stores.

Customers can now venture to the branch nearest to them for the full Pokémon experience by channeling their inner trainer and catching their coveted Pokémon through the Pokémon GO app.

Gamers can then take a break from playing and enjoy their go-to products wrapped in Pokémon-themed packaging. There’s Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur for Crunch Time; Pikachu and Snorlax for Siopao; Meowth for Big Bite; Jigglypuff for Fundae; Gyarados for GULP; Eevee, Flareon, and Jolteon for the small, medium, and large cups of City Cafe respectively; and Umbreon for Prima.

The themed packaging is currently available in Luzon stores, but will be implemented across the country from October.

Fans of the trading card game have it extra special as Pokémon Trading Card Game Booster Packs are up for grabs in 1,500 7-Eleven stores nationwide. For every purchase of one Booster Pack, which starts at P259, buyers will receive one limited edition Pokémon 7-Eleven Promo Card.

