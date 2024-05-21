Ash Ketchum’s original voice, 'Pokémon' singer coming to Manila for 'Pokeverse'

MANILA, Philippines — “Pokemon” character Ash Ketchum’s original voice Veronica Taylor is coming to Manila at the "Pokeverse" event in SM Megamall Megatrade Hall on May 31 to June 2.

Pokeverse is a celebration crafted by fans, for fans, offering an unofficial Pokémon-themed expo to honor the cherished Pokémon brand, adored by millions in the Philippines and beyond.

Setting Pokeverse apart is its illustrious line-up of international headliners, including Taylor and Jason Paige, the original vocalist of the "Pokémon" theme song. Guiding the festivities will be the esteemed hosts Tim Yap, Myrtle Sarrosa, and Robi Domingo.

Taylor’s contribution to the Pokémon franchise extends beyond just voicing Ash Ketchum. She has also lent her voice to several other characters, including Ash’s mother, Delia Ketchum, and May. Her versatile talent has made her a beloved figure in the anime world. Taylor's voice acting career is not limited to Pokémon; she is also well-known for her roles as April O'Neil in the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series and Sailor Pluto in the "Sailor Moon" series. Her extensive body of work showcases her remarkable ability to connect with audiences across different genres and generations.

In addition to her work in television, Taylor has made significant contributions to film and video games. She has voiced characters in major projects such as "Slayers," "One Piece," "Dinosaur King," and "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters." Her performances have spanned various media, making her a versatile and highly respected voice actress in the industry. Taylor’s dedication to her craft and her ability to bring characters to life have earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase.

“I was working on another anime called 'Slayers,' in English, and it just happens that the people who cast me in that were doing the casting for 'Pokémon.' So, I auditioned for it, and there were many callbacks. I happened to get the role, and even when I got it, I wasn't sure if I was going to keep it, and it just kind of went on and on. It's one of the most challenging and joyful roles I've ever had. I love playing Ash, he was this 10-year-old normal boy full of just courage and positivity,” Taylor told the media via a Zoom video press conference.

“It changed my life because I think I took positivity for granted before this. But now I realized how important it is. I'm looking forward to Pokeverse and can't wait to meet everyone and hear their stories about Pokémon,” she added.

Kirck Allen, one of the lead producers of the Pokeverse Expo, in partnership with Hobby Stadium, Arken, and more, explained, "We've had brilliant Pokémon-themed events in the country before, but Pokeverse is the first Pokémon-themed expo of its kind. It distinguishes itself from previous conventions and meet-ups by its unprecedented scale, design, and comprehensive offerings. We’re also thrilled to have Veronica Taylor and Jason Paige as guests for our event — something that is a dream come true for most fans."

"From our innovative map and business model to our partnerships with official licensed distributors and the themed activities we have in store, we aim to produce an event like no other. Unlike typical conventions, which might focus on specific aspects like community, fan art, and cosplay, Pokeverse spans three days, encompassing these elements while capturing the childhood essence every Pokémon fan, from children to adults, is looking for," he added.

The event will feature a comprehensive museum with vintage Pokémon products, competitive competitions themed toward the Pokémon IP, and a lineup of local celebrities reigniting their passion and sharing their journey with the brand. Their goal is to create an inclusive environment where true Pokémon fans can fully immerse themselves in the world of their favorite brand in real life.

While Pokeverse maintains no official affiliation with The Pokémon Company and its subsidiaries, this expo is generously organized by Allen and by the Philippine Feng Shui queen herself, Marites Allen, and the whole Pokeverse team.

It is made possible through partnerships with licensed Pokémon distributors in the country, including leading hobby shops like Hobby Stadium and Arken, esteemed Pokémon collectors, exhibitors, and fans. Additionally, a portion of the event proceeds will be dedicated to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an affiliate of Make-A-Wish International, the largest wish-granting organization in the world.

The foundation grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Attendees can look forward to a diverse array of interactive activities, gaming tournaments, cosplay showcases, and live performances, ensuring an unforgettable experience for Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages.

