Where to celebrate Oktoberfest 2024 in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Solaire Resort and the German Club of the Philippines will celebrate Oktoberfest in Manila this October.

Guests can indulge in an array of classic German dishes and enjoy free-flowing beer, alongside live entertainment by Bavarian Sound Express all-night long.

Featuring the world-renowned Weihenstephaner as the official beer sponsor, the event offers a unique experience, with the second day in Solaire Resort North dedicated to families. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, such as a bouncy castle, German costume photo booth, face painting, and carnival games, making it a perfect day out for all ages.

There’s no German feast without the Brotkorb, or breadbasket, an essential centerpiece of oven-fresh German breads and Laugenbrezel or Bavarian-style soft pretzels, which are perfect for pairing with Obatzda, a creamy German beer cheese dip. The Wiesen jause features a delightful spread of German cold cuts and cheeses. Choose from a Münchner Wurstsalat, a Munich-style sausage salad; Kartoffelsalat, a classic German potato salad; or Krautsalad, a tangy white cabbage salad. These dishes create a hearty and savory German spread for everyone.

The menu features sausages like Rostbratwurst, a grilled and spicy pork sausage served alongside tangy Sauerkraut, roasted potatoes, and rich onion jus; as well as Frankfurter sausage paired with creamy German potato salad and a freshly baked Kaiser roll. Indulge in the Oktoberfest Haxe or slow-roasted Pork Knuckle that comes with a wheat beer sauce. The Rindsgulasch is a hearty beef goulash made with braised beef ragout, served with bread dumplings and a side of red cabbage. The dessert station includes Apfelstrudel or classic apple strudel; Kaiserschmarrn or shredded caramelized pancake; and Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte or black forest gateau.

Bottomless beer at Newport

Oktoberfest at Newport World Resorts is back for its highly anticipated second edition on October 24 to 26 in Hilton Manila. More than a thousand fest-goers are expected for three days of indulgence in Bavarian fare, live entertainment, and overflowing steins. The iconic beer festival from Munich, Germany has now become one of the property’s most-awaited signature festivals, thanks to popular demand since launching last year.

“We’ve gone all out to bring you the very best of Oktoberfest," Newport World Resorts Chief Marketing Officer David Jorden shared during the media launch.

For this edition, bier lovers will enjoy a selection of classic Bavarian draft beers from the Weihenstephan Brewery, the world’s oldest continuously operating brewery. Serving up an even grander spread of Bavarian favorites, attendees will be treated to hefty servings of freshly baked pretzels and German rye bread with flavorful dips, Munich-style sausage salad, platters of pork bratwurst and frankfurter paired with tangy sauerkraut, crispy pork knuckle, chicken schnitzel, and cheese-topped spaetzle. To top off this Bavarian-style feast, indulge in baked apple tart and Kaiserschmarrn for dessert.

