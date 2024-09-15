Purple Yam's Amy Besa shares Beef Short Ribs Adobo recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Purple Yam, that quintessential Filipino restaurant that Filipino food advocate, author and restaurateur Amy Besa and her husband Chef Romy Dorotan own and operate, has always been known for its delightful Filipino dishes — both popular ones and lesser known but equally delicious ones.

When Amy Besa and her chefs guested in a special Culinary Elite Series cooking class put together by The Maya Kitchen, they shared a combination of both popular and little known Filipino recipes.

One of the featured dishes was the familiar Beef Short Ribs Adobo, a thick, rich, dark brown dish with an almost chocolatey sauce, which is perfect for the rainy days of the "Ber" months.

Beef Short Ribs Adobo

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. canola oil

3 lbs. beef short ribs, cut into 4 equal pieces

1/2 tsp. sea salt or kosher salt

1 1/2 tsps. freshly ground black pepper

2 cups chicken stock or 1 cup chicken stock + 1 cup coconut milk

1 cup sherry vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce

1 head garlic, cloves separated and peeled

3 pcs. bay leaves

3 pcs. whole birds eye chilies (optional)

Procedure:

1. In a large saucepan, warm the oil until very hot but not smoking over medium-high heat. Season the ribs with salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper. Add the ribs to the pan, in batches if necessary, and brown well on all sides for about 3 minutes total.

2. Transfer the ribs to a plate, pour off the oil, and return the ribs to the pan.

3. Add the chicken stock (and coconut milk, if using), vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves, remaining 1 tsp. black pepper, and whole chilies.

4. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat. Simmer, partially covered, until the meat is tender and falling off the bone for about 1 hour and 20 minutes, skimming off excess fat as you cook.

5. Transfer the ribs to a plate, increase the heat, and reduce the sauce until thickened for 10 to 15 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and chilies. Return the ribs to the sauce or arrange the ribs on a platter and pour the sauce over it.

*Serves 4.

