Peanut butter brand brings fun-filled indoor playground for families

'Skippy Brand, Set Go!' ran from August 15 to 18 at SM Mall of Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — Designed to highlight the importance of bonding moments with family through snack time, Skippy Peanut Butter recently opened an interactive pop-up playground at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium, dubbed “Skippy Brand, Set Go!”

The peanut butter brand aimed to show that even small, everyday moments can create lasting memories, spread happiness and bring big smiles to families.

The playground featured various activity booths and a sweet treats station, all centered on the idea that snack time is an opportunity to inject fun and create meaningful moments with friends and family.

Activities included engaging stations like Skippy Brand Picnic, where participants raced to complete an image of Skippy brand, and a photo booth where attendees took photos with props and share them online to earn a stamp.

Other stations were Brand Sweet Treats Station, where guests created their own snacks, and the Peanut Butter Bites Blitz, an interactive ball pit search for Skippy snack bites.

Additional activities included the Peanut Butter Putts, a course where players aimed to sink a ball into a hole, and the Brand Snack Smash, a fast-paced game where participants racked up points by hitting Skippy snacks that popped up on a screen.

For over 90 years, the brand has made family time more fun with delicious snacks and meals. The interactive pop-up playground underscored the brand’s commitment to making snack time more than just a daily routine.

It's a chance to create big fun from small moments. By turning simple snacks into memorable experiences, Skippy Brand continues to promote happiness and family bonding.

For more information about upcoming events or to explore new Skippy Peanut Butter recipes, visit skippy.com.ph or follow Skippy Brand on Facebook and Instagram at @skippybrandph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Skippy is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.