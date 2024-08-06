Hello Kitty 50th anniversary doughnuts revealed

Sanrio and Krispy Kreme collaborated to introduce the limited-edition Hello Kitty 50th anniversary doughnuts

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Sanrio's Hello Kitty can literally take a bite off the favorite pop culture icon as it is recently made into limited-edition Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The two heritage brands are celebrating milestone years: Krispy Kreme marks its 87th year since its foundation in 1937, while Hello Kitty was introduced as among the Sanrio characters in 1974.

Available in Krispy Kreme branches, the Hello Kitty doughnut is dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with apple-flavored chocolate, topped with sprinkles and a Hello Kitty candy topper.

Her friends also join her in celebration of the two brands' partnership in the Philippines.

The Kuromi donut comes in cotton candy flavor. Cinnamoroll is bumble gum-flavored, Pochacco is drizzled with honey dew-flavored chocolate, My Melody comes drizzled in strawberry chocolate and Pompompurin lives up to its sunshiny disposition with its banana flavor. Just like Hello Kitty, they are all topped with sprinkles and come with their own candy toppers.

Each doughnut costs P70, while a box of six sells for P420.

"It's a back to back celebration with Krispy Kreme's 87th birthday. We wanted to make it even more special by collaborating and partnering with a well-loved and very iconic character, Hello Kitty," Ysabel Cruz, Senior Marketing Manager of Krispy Kreme Philippines, told Philstar.com.

All of their doughnuts are made fresh daily in their 10 factory stores all over the Philippines.

The limited-edition Hello Kitty doughnuts will be available until September 15.

