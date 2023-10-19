WATCH: Krispy Kreme donut-making process

MANILA, Philippines — Last October 12, Philstar.com got to go on a short tour inside Krispy Kreme's flagship store in Bonifacio Global City for a peek at how the chain makes its famous donuts.

The process is broken into four simple steps: scaling and mixing, extruding, proofing, and production.

The brand actually has a patented extruding machine that cuts and shapes its donuts, hence it cannot be shown onscreen for legal reasons.

Still, the donuts look fresh to eat even as they are rolled onto the conveyor belt to be glazed.

There is actually a fifth step missing from the process — to enjoy the freshly-made donuts!

Related: Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake