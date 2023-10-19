^

Food and Leisure

WATCH: Krispy Kreme donut-making process

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 12:40pm
WATCH: Krispy Kreme donut-making process
Krispy Kreme donuts
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Last October 12, Philstar.com got to go on a short tour inside Krispy Kreme's flagship store in Bonifacio Global City for a peek at how the chain makes its famous donuts.

The process is broken into four simple steps: scaling and mixing, extruding, proofing, and production.

The brand actually has a patented extruding machine that cuts and shapes its donuts, hence it cannot be shown onscreen for legal reasons.

Still, the donuts look fresh to eat even as they are rolled onto the conveyor belt to be glazed.

There is actually a fifth step missing from the process — to enjoy the freshly-made donuts!

@philstarnews Here's how Krispy Kreme prepares their donuts: #philstarnews #donuts ? original sound - philstarnews

Related: Recipe: Chef Tatung Sarthou's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

vuukle comment

DONUT

DONUTS

DOUGHNUT

DOUGHNUTS

KRISPY KREME
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello passes away due to acute allergic reaction
8 days ago

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello passes away due to acute allergic reaction

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, who hosted cooking shows on Food Network affiliates and appeared on several reality...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Swarovski afternoon tea now available in Raffles Hotel Makati
9 days ago

Swarovski afternoon tea now available in Raffles Hotel Makati

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 days ago
The Writers Bar of Raffles Hotel in Makati City is offering a limited-time and exclusive Swarovski Sparkling Afternoon Tea...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Power up with this homemade red juice
10 days ago

Recipe: Power up with this homemade red juice

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
It is best if you do your juicing first thing in the morning, so you can drink it before breakfast, and the fiber goes...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Loaded with dietary fibers, vitamins: 5 reasons to start eating dragon fruit
11 days ago

Loaded with dietary fibers, vitamins: 5 reasons to start eating dragon fruit

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Also known as strawberry pear or pitahaya, the dragon fruit, with its tough, vibrant red skin that looks like scales of the...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's fruity latte drink
11 days ago

Recipe: Chef Alvin Ong's fruity latte drink

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
Chef Alvin Ong shares his recipe for an indulgent cup of latte.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with