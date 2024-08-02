Despite whiskers, Hello Kitty is not a cat, says creator

MANILA, Philippines — For the longest time, many thought that Hello Kitty was a cat because of her prominent whiskers, but her creators said that she was actually a little girl born and raised in the suburbs of London.

Sanrio Director of Retail and Business Development Jill Koch revealed these details and more to American lifestyle news show "Today Show."

“Hello Kitty is not a cat,” Koch said.

“She’s actually a little girl born and raised in the suburbs in London. She has a mom and dad and a twin sister Minnie, who is also her best friend. She enjoys baking cookies and making new friends,” she added.

Koch painted a picture of Hello Kitty as a girl who weighs "three apples" and stands at "five apples tall." Ironically, Hello Kitty has a pet cat named Charmmy Kitty.

These revelations shocked many fans on social media, adding more discussion on Hello Kitty, who turns 50 years this year after she was first introduced among Sanrio's characters in 1974 as created by Yuko Shimizu.

"People finding out that Hello Kitty is not actually a cat but a little British girl who wears a cat costume is quite humorous," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote.

Another one posted, "Today I found out Hello Kitty is not a cat. Hello. KITTY. Is not a cat. Don't f***g piss me off. How does that even make sense. She has WHISKERS?!"

Meanwhile, there were some who identify as Sanrio fans and said they knew this as a fact.

"All real Sanrio fans knew that Hello Kitty is not a cat and is considered a little girl from London in their world. Y'all deff not going to be able to handle the Cinnamoroll backstory and alternate universe," wrote a user on X.

