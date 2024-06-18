'Bawat patak, anong sarap': The Itchyworms releasing craft beer line

MANILA, Philippines — "Ano ba talagang mas gusto ko, ang beer na 'to o ang pag-ibig mo?"

Such goes the chorus of local rock band The Itchyworms' iconic song "Beer," a likely inspiration for the group's next endeavor.

The Itchyworms — currently composed of Jazz Nicolas, Jugs Jugueta, Kelvin Yu, Chino Singson, Mikey Amistoso, and Weckl Mercado — is set to release its own brand of craft beer.

There will be two variants of the craft beer, one called Beer and the other Pag-Ibig, which are pulled directly from the previously mentioned chorus.

Beer is a light and clean blonde ale with a balance of tropical fruit flavor and the right amount of maltiness; while Pag-Ibig a hazy, cloudy, and flowery beer that is both sweet and bitter.

The band will officially launch the new beer line at a music event on July 13 at 123 Block in Mandaluyong, accompanied by fellow local acts Ebe Dancel, Blaster Silonga, Ciudad, and The Revisors.

The event will be open to the public with an entrance fee worth P999 for two people and already comes with a six-pack of the new beer.

