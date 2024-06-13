Recipe: Citrussy, fruity pound cake

MANILA, Philippines — More than just the usual Chocolate Chip Loaf, Raisin Loaf and Chocolate Loaf, Chef Jill Sandique recently created a not-so-usual loaf called Lemon and Milk Chocolate Pound Cake. Light, moist and fluffy, this recipe is easily one of Chef Jill’s favorites.

“Tart, fresh and slightly indulgent but not necessarily cloying, this tea cake is perfect with a glass of iced lemon tea, iced coffee or cold berry soda,” said the chef.

Lemon and Milk Chocolate Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

Zest and juice from 1 pc. lemon

1/4 tsp. lemon extract, optional

2 large eggs at room temperature

1/2 Vermuyten Topping Royale

1 1/4 tsps. vinegar or lemon juice

1 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/3 – 1/2 cup Cacao Ivory Milk Chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

Confectioners’ sugar

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F (163°C). Line a 9x5-inch (23x13-cm.) loaf pan with parchment paper. Set aside briefly.

2. In a bowl, cream together butter, granulated sugar, grated lemon zest and lemon extract at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 to 6 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add 2 tbsps. lemon juice and blend well.

3. Meanwhile, pour Vermuyten Topping Royale (whipped topping) into a non-reactive container (such as glass or stainless steel), then add 1 1/4 tsps. vinegar or lemon juice. Stir to combine, then set aside for at least 5 minutes or until thickened.

4. Put chopped milk chocolate into a small bowl and then add 1 tbsp. of the all-purpose flour. Toss well. Sift remaining flour together with baking powder, baking soda and salt.

5. Lower mixer speed to low, then alternately fold in the sifted dry ingredients with the thickened Vermuyten Topping Royale. Add the milk chocolate and mix well. Pour into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until done.

6. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 20 minutes. Loosen cake from pan and transfer onto a cooling rack. Cool completely and dust with confectioners’ sugar, if desired. Slice into one-third-inch thick portions.

