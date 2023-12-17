Recipe: Premium Tres Leches Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Three kinds of milk make up a Tres Leches Cake. Oftentimes, those three are evaporated milk, condensed milk and heavy cream.

It is the same thing with this Premier Tres Leches Cake by The Maya Kitchen. It is easy to make — and impressive, too! Use a round Bundt pan.

Premium Tres Leches Cake

INGREDIENTS:

For the cake:

1 box Maya Decadence Yellow Cake Mix (520 grams)

1 cup + 1 tbsp. water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 tsps. vanilla extract

3 eggs

For the frosting:

1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup evaporated milk, whole milk, or carabao’s milk

1 cup whipping cream

PROCEDURE:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 350ºF. Grease and flour or spray bottom and sides of 10-inch round Bundt pan with oil.

2. In a large bowl, beat cake mix, water, oil, vanilla and eggs with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then on medium speed for 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally, until smooth. Pour into prepared Bundt pan.

3. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let it stand for 5 minutes. Poke the top of cake all over with a fork. Set aside.

4. In a large bowl, stir together sweetened condensed milk, evaporated or whole milk and whipping cream.

5. Carefully pour frosting mixture evenly over the top of the cake. Set aside to allow the frosting mixture to be absorbed by the cake. Refrigerate.

