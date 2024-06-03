It’s an all-day affair: Common Man Coffee Roasters shifts Filipinos’ perceptions on brunch

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond our local culture, the more common notion of brunch is that it is an all-day affair where people can enjoy a good selection of dishes that are not limited to breakfast meals. To put it simply, brunch is all about having good food, and being in a good mood. Common Man Coffee Roasters brings that international approach to brunching with its elevated comfort fare, and shares it here in the Philippines.

Whether you feel like enjoying a nourishing dish in the evening like the Common Man Full Breakfast (think free range eggs on top of a slice of perfectly toasted artisanal sourdough, and served with a selection of meats, greens and their housemade hashbrown); or something fresh and light in the afternoon such as the Turkish Breakfast (an underrated crowd pleaser where their iconic phyllo wrapped soft boiled egg takes centerpiece in a bed of green hummus and fresh greens, topped with feta cheese and served with pita bread and a drizzle of honey)—you have the freedom to have all these according to your time and cravings.

Ever heard of boozy brunch? At Common Man, you can also enjoy alcoholic beverages during brunch. One of the best things about brunch is that it’s not uncommon (and perfectly acceptable) to pair brunch food with their housemade cocktails: Have a glass of 22 Martini, their take on the espresso martini, and complement it with the Chili Chicken—a feast for the taste buds with its layers of flavors, with the seared chicken breast spiced up with harissa taking the lead.

If you’re one who prefers the more subtle, you can also opt to pair the Coffee Negroni with the Cubanos Sandwich, a combination of sliced slow cooked pork, shaved ham, cheeses, and savory sauces, sandwiched in rosemary focaccia, and served with herbed fries for a truly satisfying meal.

And if you’re craving beyond the granolas and toasts, you’re in for a treat—Common Man goes beyond all-day brunch with international classics with a twist.

Try their best-selling Smash Burger, where Common Man showcases their house-made beef patties, and pairs it up with a special beetroot BBQ sauce, all sandwiched in a brioche bun and served with herbed fries. Not to leave something for your loved ones or friends to share, Common Man also offers a selection of classic-flavored pizzas such as Margherita, Four Cheese and Chorizo.

(From left) Margherita Pizza, Cubanos, Not Your Common Chocolate Cake

And if there’s still room for dessert, the Singapore-born coffee and brunch spot offers a selection of mouthwatering treats if you’re feeling a little bit indulgent. The must-try Not Your Common Chocolate Cake is a decadent treat of flourless chocolate cake topped with caramel sauce and walnut crumbs, served with a scoop of rich vanilla ice cream on the side. For something more zesty and sweet, the Yuzu Cheesecake is a perfect choice.

While Common Man is also known for their specialty coffee, it also has a variety of refreshers that are perfect to help cool down our days, from healthy juice blends like Dragonfruit, Beetroot & Pomegranate Juice; Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Mint & Ginger Juice to the classics like Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice.

Life can be fast, but there’s nothing like taking your leisurely time to enjoy a hearty brunch, be it on your own or with a company. And when you need some time to slow down, Common Man Coffee Roasters in Ayala Triangle Makati is ready to welcome you for some all-day comfort fare.

To know more about Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines, follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Visit their website at commonmancoffeeroasters.com.ph.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Common Man Coffee Roasters Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.