Recipe: Indian flatbread called Naan

MANILA, Philippines — Naan is a thick flatbread usually enjoyed simply with ghee (clarified butter) or butter.

Just like other Indian flatbreads, mostly cooked in a tandoor (hot clay oven fired with charcoal or wood), Naan can be torn and used to scoop up other food items, such as curry dips, and brought to the mouth to be enjoyed in one mouthful.

It can also be filled with either savory or sweet dishes. This leavened flatbread traces its roots back to old Iran or Persia. Traditionally a breakfast fare, Naan has evolved and is now served in almost all Indian restaurants any time of the day. It has also become a staple, not just in India and Iran, but also in many South Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Along with Lavash and Challah, Naan was featured in A Taste of Bread from Foreign Lands cooking demonstration cum class held at The Maya Kitchen.

If you want to try making it at home, here’s a recipe you can work with in your kitchen.

Naan

Ingredients:

2/3 cupwarm water

1 tsp. active dry yeast

1 tsp. sugar

2 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour, plus more as needed for kneading

1 tsp. salt

1/4 cup vegetable shortening

3 tbsps. plain yogurt

Procedure:

1. Dissolve the yeast and sugar in warm water. Set aside.

2. Sift flour and salt in a bowl then add to this the yeast mixture. Add vegetable shortening and plain yogurt. Knead until a dough is formed.

3. Place the dough in a greased bowl. Brush the dough lightly with oil then cover with cling film and let it stand in a warm area for 1 1/2 hours.

4. Punch down the dough when it has doubled in size.

5. Divide the dough evenly into 10 pieces and roll out each piece thinly. Cook on a non-stick pan for about 2 minutes on each side or until puffed and browned.

*Yield: 10 pieces.

