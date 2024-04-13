Recipe: Chili Shrimps and Asparagus

MANILA, Philippines — Who does not like shrimps? These crustaceans are always a welcome treat, except for those who are allergic to them, and they form a great part of many different cuisines.

This recipe of Chili Shrimps and Asparagus is very Asian in flavor, so it should soon become a big favorite of Philstar.com readers who love to cook good food for their respective families and friends.

Chili Shrimps and Asparagus is a dish that I learned from Chef Dianne dela Cruz back in 2012. She featured it in a cooking demonstration sponsored by Knorr when the magazine that I edited then, Flavors Magazine, staged the ninth edition of its annual culinary competition among schools, Flavors Culinary Challenge 2012, in the Annex Atrium of SM City Fairview.

It seemed easy to prepare, and since I loved both shrimps and asparagus, the combination was unbeatable. I cooked it once, and it instantly became a favorite.

Chili Shrimps and Asparagus

INGREDIENTS:

2 tbsps. butter

8 pcs. asparagus (or more!)

1/2 kg. shrimps, shelled and deveined

1 pack Knorr seasoning powder or chicken powder

3/4 cup water

2 pcs. red chilies, sliced

2 tbsps. sesame oil

2 tsps. cornstarch

1 tbsp. water

White sugar to taste

Chili sauce to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. In a pan, sauté the garlic in butter then add asparagus. Continue sautéing until asparagus is half-cooked.

2. Add the shrimps and Knorr seasoning powder. Stir well.

3. Lower the heat, then pour in water. Add white sugar, chili sauce, red chili and sesame oil.

4. Dissolve cornstarch in 1 tbsp. water, then add to pan and stir well to thicken.

5. Simmer until the sauce has reduced and thickened and shrimps are cooked.

6. Serve hot.

*Serves 2

