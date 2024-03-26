New co-living space boasts of 'Instagrammable' interiors, scenic Cebu views

MANILA, Philippines — The Ascott Limited opened lyf Cebu City recently, aiming to usher in a new chapter of experience-led and community-centric service.

lyf Cebu City is one of the properties developed by Cebu Landmasters Inc., a Visayas-based firm, alongside Citadines Cebu City, Citadines Bacolod City, and Citadines Paragon Davao.

“lyf Cebu City is not merely a space; it's a dynamic, vibrant lifestyle that we're bringing to Cebu for the very first time. We are thrilled to bridge the gap between local warmth and international co-living innovation here in Visayas and Mindanao as the first international co-living serviced residence,” said Rey Vergel Mulat, lyf Champion (Residence Manager).

The grand opening was composed of a property tour through a photo scavenger hunt, unveiling the innovative co-living spaces and vibrant communal areas. Guests were also able to snap photos with lyf's tailor-made pop interior for Instagrammable selfies, offering a visual feast for attendees eager to capture the moment reflective of the brand’s fun and social vibe.

Strategically located at Tower 3, Baseline Center, Cebu, the property seamlessly integrates into the vibrant energy of the city. Inside, is a cozy escape for travelers.

From the One of a Kind (Studio) to Side by Side (Twin) and All Together (Two-bedroom and Four-bedroom) apartment units, guests can choose a space that suits their preferences.

lyf Cebu City promises a co-living experience through “Connect” (Coworking Space and Communal Lounge) that aims to provide an ideal environment for collaboration, networking, and focused work, fostering a sense of community and offering an unparalleled living experience. Equipped with high-speed Internet, comfortable chairs, and plenty of power outlets, it's a workspace designed for utmost efficiency. For introverts seeking solace, “Nook” (Private Working Space) offers a distraction-free haven for uninterrupted focus, but those looking to casually relax and socialize can do so at the “Stadium” (Lounge Area).

lyf’s complete range of amenities include “Bond” (Social Kitchen), a communal cooking and dining area that invites guests to cook up culinary delights, exchange recipes, and share the joy of creating mouth-watering dishes.

Bring the party from the kitchen to the “Dip” pool area or at “Unwind” Rooftop Clubhouse, where guests can unwind with a drink while soaking in the stunning views, or even catch the Cebu sunset.

Health enthusiasts can break a sweat at 24-hour fully-equipped “Burn” (Social Gym). “Burn” brings an extra dazzle of fun with their indoor slide that leads to the outdoor area of Bond. For the dirty chores, lyf makes it easier with the “Wash and Hang” (Social Launderette) area where guests can also play games, read, or hang around.

lyf Cebu City also serves as the perfect launchpad for guests to effortlessly explore the vibrant city. Situated just steps away from the property are an array of lively bars, pubs, and social hotspots, offering a dynamic and exciting nightlife experience.

With lyf strategically located amidst the city's pulse, guests can easily navigate to renowned social areas, ensuring that every corner of Cebu becomes an accessible playground for exploration and enjoyment.

