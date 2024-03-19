Quezon City restaurants soon to show calorie count on menus

MANILA, Philippines — Big and middle-scale restaurants in Quezon City will soon be required to display the number of calories each of their food offerings contain.

The Quezon City local government has been working on a Calorie Labelling Policy with the help of public interest group ImagineLaw for nearly a year now to help residents make informed choices about their meals.

Data shows that many people get sick or even pass away because of a poor diet, with obesity leading to kidney and heart problems all because people aren't aware how much sugar, salt, fat, and carbohydrates they are consuming.

An ordinance regarding calorie labelling has already passed in the city and only needs the signature of Mayor Joy Belmonte.

The city presented the ordinance at the second Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit held in Cape Town, South Africa earlier this month.

"If ever mamimili ka ng pagkain mo — for example burger — makikita mo 'yung calorie count as well as the price," city councilor Ram Medalla told One PH. "So mayroon ka nang informed decision sa kakainin mo or 'yung food choices mo."

Jeline Corpuz from ImagineLaw explained that bigger businesses have the resources to make changes on their menus, adding they're even supportive of the ordinance.

She also said there are some concerns with smaller businesses, but the local government will aid by providing technical assistance and possible incentives.

"Any pagbabago magrereklamo muna bago sumunod," said Acting City Health Officer Dr. Ramona Asuncion De Guzman on the ordinance. "Pero you are giving [people] choices — alam mo weight mo, alam mo kinakain mo."

Quezon City was one of over 70 global cities that took part in the recent Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit, each with their own planned programs that could benefit 300 million people in the world.

