Recipe: Crispy Fish Fillet with Cereals

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve always had crispy fish fillet with tartare sauce. Now it is probably time you try a Chinese-style crispy fish fillet, but not the kind served with sweet and sour sauce or tausi sauce with crispy tofu. This one is a crispy fish fillet that is further cooked with cereals or oatmeal in a little butter.

I experimented on it after tasting Singaporean Cereal Prawns in Phoenix Court, The Bellevue Hotel in Alabang, and falling in love with it.

Crispy Fish Fillet with Cereals or Oatmeal

INGREDIENTS:

300 grams cream dory fillet, cut into serving pieces

1/4 tsp. each salt and ground white pepper

1 tbsp. sugar

1 egg, beaten

Sesame oil

Potato starch or cornstarch

Cooking oil for deep-frying

1 tbsp. butter

1/2 to 1 cup oatmeal

Chicken powder

1 egg white, beaten

PROCEDURE:

1. Marinate the fish fillet in salt, white pepper, sugar, beaten egg, sesame oil and custard powder.

2. Coat the marinated fish fillet with potato starch or cornstarch, then deep-fry in hot oil until crispy and golden in color. Remove the fish fillet from the pan and pour out the oil used in deep frying.

3. Add butter to pan and, as it melts, add the oatmeal and chicken powder. Sauté or stir-fry. Slowly drizzle in the beaten egg to form thin strands and keep mixing. Add in the cooked fish fillet, mix, then turn off heat and serve.

