'Not for me': Cardi B tries, spits out balut

MANILA, Philippines — American rapper Cardi B attempted to eat fertilized duck egg embryo or balut, and it didn't exactly go well for her.

Cardi B posted a two-minute video on TikTok of herself trying out balut after previously seeing it and wanted to give it a taste.

The artist showed the egg she was going to eat, quipping it was big enough to fit two yolks, and took some Nexium and Pepto-Bismol because of her sensitive stomach.

To ease the flavor, Cardi B also prepared some lemon, salt and pepper on a bowl then squaled as she cracked the egg with a spoon.

After putting in lemon and salt and initially gagging from the scent, the rapper held her nose as she downed the balut's liquid in one go.

"It's so thick and hard!" Cardi B exclaimed as she opened up the balut, catching herself with the double entendre. "I think I overcooked the duck."

She said she'd try the yolk first but after dipping it in the bowl and a couple of chews the singer immediately spat the contents out.

Cardi B adamantly said she didn't like it, calling it too gamey and compared it to an uncooked chicken, "Yeah I'm a ghetto ass b***h, I still eat my s**t well-done, I don't even like rare steaks."

"I'm not even gonna rate it at 1 through 10, I'm just gonna say it's not for me," she reiterated, adding she did like the balut's liquid.

As of writing, Cardi B's balut video has nearly 23 million views, almost three million likes, 125,000 bookmarks, and 28,000 comments.

