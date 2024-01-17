Recipe: All-veggie Okoy Bites

MANILA, Philippines — Okoy is often made of vegetables. Sometimes, though, it is made with small shrimps whose shell, including the head, is still soft enough to eat, or the small shrimps and veggies are combined to make really tasty and delicious Okoy.

There are also times when people make okoy from dilis (anchovies). Make big patties, and you can eat them with rice for lunch or dinner. Turn them out small and crisp and you’ve got fully satisfying merienda dipped in spicy vinegar.

This one’s a really crispy and flavorful all-veggie version created by Ajinomoto using its Tasty Boy Breading Mix:

Veggie Okoy Bites

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 pack Tasty Boy Breading Mix (Regular) (50.3 grams)

1/8 cup + 2 tsps. water

1 cup carrots, sliced thinly

2 cups potatoes, sliced thinly1/2 cup Baguio beans, sliced diagonally

1 cup white onion, sliced

1 cup cooking oil

PROCEDURE:

1. In a bowl, combine Tasty Boy Breading and water. Mix until there are no more lumps.

2. Add carrots, potatoes, Baguio beans, and onion. Mix well.

3. Heat oil in pan for pan-frying. Mold 1 cup of the mixture into a patty, and fry in hot oil until golden brown. Repeat with remaining okoy batter. Drain off excess oil using a strainer.

4. Serve, and enjoy.

Tip: Do not overload the pan with patties when frying so you get crispier texture and finish.