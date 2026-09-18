Know your hair concern, find the right solutions at Watsons

MANILA, Philippines — From hair fall and thinning to oiliness, sensitivity, buildup, dandruff and flakes, hair and scalp concerns vary from person to person. And with so many products to choose from, sometimes the hardest part is simply knowing where to begin.

Watsons is making that first step easier with its Hair Health Zone, a dedicated destination in participating stores that helps shoppers navigate products based on their specific hair and scalp concerns.

Know your concern, find your zone

The Hair Health Zone helps shoppers navigate different solutions based on their specific hair and scalp needs.

The Hair Health Zone brings together three dedicated sections—Scalp Care, Anti-Hair Loss, and Anti-Dandruff—so shoppers can quickly identify their concern and find relevant products in one place.

For everyday scalp concerns such as oiliness, dryness, sensitivity, and buildup, the Scalp Care zone features products formulated for different scalp needs. Depending on the product, shoppers may find ingredients such as Salicylic Acid, Zinc PCA and Niacinamide. Products available include Novuhair Topical Scalp Lotion and Scalpex Shampoo.

If hair fall or thinning is the concern, the Anti-Hair Loss zone brings together targeted options to explore. These may include topical treatments containing Minoxidil, an active ingredient used to treat certain types of hair loss, as well as hair supplements that can be part of an overall hair-care routine.

Available products include Regroe Botanicals Shampoo and Serum, and hair supplements such as Watsons Biotin Gum and the Collagen Peptides.

For visible flakes or an itchy scalp, the Anti-Dandruff zone makes it easier to find products specifically intended for dandruff-related concerns. Formulations may feature ingredients such as Ketoconazole, an antifungal ingredient commonly used in anti-dandruff treatments, and Salicylic Acid, which helps loosen and remove scales and flakes. Products available include Nizoral Shampoo and Dermazole Plus Zinc Shampoo.

“At Watsons, we want to make personal care more accessible, relevant, and easier to navigate for every customer. Hair health is no different. By organizing our selection around real hair and scalp concerns, we’re helping customers move from simply looking for products to finding solutions that are more relevant to their needs,” said Danilo S. Chiong, managing director of Watsons Philippines.

He added, “The Hair Health Zone reflects our commitment to creating a better and more intuitive shopping experience, one that helps customers make more informed choices while giving them access to a wide range of products in one trusted destination.”

With the Hair Health Zone, shoppers no longer have to navigate an entire aisle without knowing where to start. Whether it’s caring for the scalp, addressing hair fall and thinning, managing dandruff, or exploring supplements as part of a hair-care routine, there’s a dedicated space to help point them in the right direction.

Have a hair or scalp concern? Know what you need, find your zone, and discover your options at Watsons. Visit the Hair Health Zone at participating Watsons stores or explore available hair care solutions through the Watsons App, with convenient ways to shop including Click & Collect and Home Delivery Express.

And for Watsons Club members, there’s more to enjoy, from exclusive offers and rewards to more ways to make every Watsons trip more rewarding.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.