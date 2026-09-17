Food historian teaches how to make Chicken Pastil at home

MANILA, Philippines — Food historian and researcher Ige Ramos has always been fascinated with the depth and diversity of Filipino cuisine down to the local cuisines of the many regions that make up the country — and Maranao cuisine is one that particularly caught his attention.

He has researched on it extensively and made several trips to Quiapo to immerse himself in the multi-cultural cuisines represented by this district in the City of Manila that is home to two major communities — Chinese and Muslim.

Chicken Pastil happens to be one of the Maranao dishes that has made a mark on him. It is a simple and very popular rice dish made with shredded chicken, which is called Kagitkit, served over freshly cooked rice, wrapped in a piece of banana leaf. The chicken is boiled, then shredded and sautéed with garlic, onion, spices and seasonings until golden. It is usually enjoyed with boiled egg and slices of tomatoes.

In his recently released book, "Bukambibig" (Word of Mouth), published by Anvil Publishing, Ramos invited readers to “go beyond the kitchen table and explore the complex intersections of food, history, and identity.” He introduced his readers to various regional cuisines and local dishes that play an important part in Philippine gastronomy, and one of them is Chicken Pastil.

Since he believes that a dish is better understood and cooked when stories and history are woven around it, he includes a narrative recipe of Chicken Pastil, which he graciously agreed to share. He also spoke about his book and even prepared food samples for his audience in a recent talk, "From Plate to Pages," held alongside Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou at the Le Cordon Bleu-Ateneo de Manila University.

Below is Ramos’ narrative recipe of Chicken Pastil.

Ige Ramos’ Chicken Pastil

To prepare Chicken Pastil, start by boiling 500 grams of chicken breast in a large pot filled with water. Let it boil for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked and tender. Once done, drain the water and transfer the chicken to a plate. Allow it to cool, then shred the chicken into smaller pieces using your hands or a fork, and set it aside.

To make the Kagitkit, heat 1/2 cup of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, sauté 4 cloves of garlic, chopped, and 2 medium-sized onions, chopped, until they turn translucent. Add the shredded chicken to the pan and stir well. Incorporate 4 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, and black pepper into the mixture, stirring to combine. Adjust the seasoning with salt, if needed. For an enhanced flavor, you can add grated ginger.

To serve, place cooked white rice on a plate or banana leaf, shaping it into a rectangle using a spoon or clean hands. Top the rice with the cooked shredded chicken mixture. For added presentation and taste, serve the dish with sliced cucumbers, boiled eggs, and palapa on the side. Enjoy your homemade Chicken Pastil!

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