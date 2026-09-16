SM Supermalls President Steven Tan named among honorees at The Business Manualâ€™s CEO Awards

SM Supermalls President Steven Tan named among honorees at The Business Manual’s CEO Awards

Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls, was named one of 10 distinguished honorees at The Business Manual’s annual CEO Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — In a celebration honoring visionaries who shape the modern Philippine landscape, Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, was named one of 10 distinguished honorees at The Business Manual’s annual CEO Awards.

The recognition highlights a selective group of business leaders who go beyond traditional commerce to define the future of retail, culture, and community living across the nation.

The CEO Awards celebrates leaders through a lens of purposeful excellence, evaluating nominees for transformational leadership, resilience, and a commitment to sustainable development.

As one of this year's 10 awardees, Tan was selected for his capacity to redefine the shopping center experience, continuously elevating everyday life for millions of Filipinos while cultivating a thriving ecosystem for local entrepreneurs.

For over two decades, Tan has guided SM Supermalls in evolving far beyond traditional retail spaces into vibrant lifestyle destinations—the heart of neighborhood culture, family gatherings, and community connection. The accolade reflects his passion for creating spaces where life happens, business grows, and communities flourish together.

In an intimate acceptance speech, Tan shared a deeply felt message of gratitude:

"If this journey has taught me anything, it is that nothing truly meaningful is ever built alone," Tan reflected. "This honor belongs to our extraordinary SM Supermalls team, the Sy family for their unwavering trust and mentorship, our partner tenants who bring our spaces to life, and every single Filipino family who lets us be part of their lives. On a personal note, everything I know about hard work, kindness, and serving others comes directly from my mother—Mom, this one is for you. And to my life partner, Dos, thank you for being my constant inspiration every single day."

Looking ahead, Tan reaffirmed a vision centered on people, lifestyle, and shared growth: "Our purpose remains simple and clear: to serve our communities, uplift homegrown talent, and build a brighter foundation for the next generation."

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.