PRC honors CEU dean with Eric C. Nubla Excellence Award

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Maria Rita Dacanay-Lucas has become the first awardee from the field of Professional Teachers to receive the Eric C. Nubla Excellence Award, one of the distinctions conferred by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) during its annual recognition of the country’s outstanding professionals. She is the dean of CEU’s School of Education, Liberal Arts, Music, and Social Work (SELAMS).

The Eric C. Nubla Excellence Award is conferred on the most notable among the PRC Outstanding Professionals of the Year awardees, representing various fields. It serves as a capstone recognition of professional excellence, leadership, integrity, service, and contribution to Philippine society.

Awarded during the 2026 PRC Awards Night held Sept. 4 at The Manila Hotel, the recognition marks a milestone for the professional teaching and teacher education community, with Lucas becoming the first to be cited from the field. The PRC acknowledged her commitment to professional competence, integrity and public service, along with her involvement in professional development activities, civic endeavors and community initiatives.

For Lucas, the recognition also underscores the role teachers play in the lives and achievements of professionals across different fields.

“All of us have a common experience and that’s once being a child, once being a learner, and having a teacher who inspired us and helped us reach where we are today,” she said.

CEU’s SELAMS welcomed the recognition as a reflection of Lucas’ leadership, dedication to the teaching profession, and continuing commitment to education.

The university said Lucas’ achievement represents not only a milestone for CEU but also a significant recognition for the broader teaching profession in the Philippines.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by CEU. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.