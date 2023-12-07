Recipe: Enjoy Korean-style Steamed Pork

MANILA, Philippines — Eating Bossam is a popular Korean food experience where diners enjoy their pork with a green leafy wrap and popular banchans (side dishes).

There are quite a lot of Korean places and restaurants in the metro, but for those who prefer to stay at home, they can easily have their fill of Bossam.

Here is a recipe by Chef Lily Min, who holds cooking classes at the Korean Cultural Center in Taguig City.

Dweajigogi Bossam (Steamed Pork Belly)

INGREDIENTS:

1kg pork belly

1 pack herbs pack

1 pc. onion

6 pcs. garlic

1 stalk green onion

10g ginger

1 tsp. whole pepper

2 tbsps. soy bean paste

2 tbsps. soju

2L water

For the Salted Shrimp:

2 tbsps. soy bean paste

2 tbsps. salted shrimp and water each

2 tbsps. soju

1 tbsp. finely chopped green onion

1/2 tbsp. minced garlic

2L water

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1/2 tsp. sesame seed

PROCEDURE:

1. Cut pork into three to four pieces.

2. Boil water with herbs and soy bean paste for 10 minutes.

3. Add soju and pork and then boil for 40 to 45 minutes.

4. Slice the pork against the grain.

5. Serve with salted shrimp, lettuce wrap sauce, salted napa cabbage and stuffing.

