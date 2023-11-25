Recipe: Moroccan favorite Lamb Couscous

MANILA, Philippines — Do you love Moroccan food but find it hard to find the right ingredients, spices and recipes to cook this type of cuisine at home?

Here is a favorite recipe of the late restaurateur Larry J. Cruz, as featured in one of the cooking classes held at The Maya Kitchen.

Lamb Couscous with Seven Vegetables

INGREDIENTS:

For the couscous:

1 kg. couscous (approximate)

1/2 cup melted butter

Salt and white pepper to taste

2–3 cups water

For the meat:

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1-2 tbsps. turmeric

2 pcs. cinnamon sticks

1 tsp. cinnamon powder

1 tsp. saffron

1-2 tsps. cumin powder

1 kg. lamb, cut into cubes with bones

1/2 cup garbanzos (chickpeas), with outer skin removed

2 cups zucchini

1 cup baby onions

1 cup turned carrots

2 cups eggplants, sliced

1 cup red capsicum, sliced

2 cups cabbage, cut as shown

4 pcs. tomatoes, medium size

6-8 cups lamb stock or water

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Place the couscous on a tray and moisten with some water. Do this two to three times because couscous expands while absorbing water.

2. Add the melted butter and mix well by rubbing together between the palms of your hands until the couscous has absorbed the water and is no longer lumpy. Season lightly with salt and white pepper.

3. Transfer couscous into a colander, making a well in the middle. Place in a pot with the same diameter filled with about 2 inches of water. Note that the water should not touch the couscous. Steam, covered, until tender but not overcooked. Cook for about 45 minutes.

4. While it is steaming, prepare the meat and vegetable soup by heating the olive oil and adding the onions, garlic and turmeric. Cook until it has a light flavor, making sure it does not have the raw onion taste.

5. Add cinnamon sticks, cinnamon powder and saffron, and cook for about 3 minutes.

6. Add the meat and brown lightly, followed by the stock.

7. Season very lightly and simmer, leave it covered, for about 30 minutes or until the meat is 80% tender.

8. Then add the vegetables. Make sure not to overcook them. Cook for another 15 minutes.

9. Season to desired taste.

10. Arrange the couscous on a round plate and place the meat and the vegetable decoratively on top.

11. Add some of the soup over it, making sure that they have extra stock so they do not dry out.

12. Serve it with extra bowl of soup, meat and vegetables on the side.

13. If available, add a little Harissa or chili paste for spiciness.

Good for 4 to 5 persons.

RELATED: Recipe: Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil