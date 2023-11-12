Recipe: Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil

MANILA, Philippines — What would you do when you’ve got a haul of fresh and tender baby squid from the market?

You can capitalize on the squid’s freshness and bring out its natural flavors by cooking a simple dish like Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil. It is very seldom that the fish vendor on wheels in our subdivision in Cainta brings me baby squid, and that’s exactly how I prepare it.

I also do that with dulong fish which, unlike the baby squid that can be served as tapas o viand for freshly steamed rice, I top spoonfuls of dulong on toasted baguette and eat it for breakfast. But that’s for another day. Let’s do the baby squid first.

Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. baby squid

2 tbsps. olive oil

4-5 cloves garlic, minced, divided into 2

1 pc. siling pansigang (finger chili)

1-2 bay leaves

1 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Wash and clean the baby squid. Removing the hard transparent backbone and drain off the liquid.

2. Heat olive oil in the pan and fry one portion of the minced garlic until light golden. Remove the crispy garlic.

3. In the same oil, add the second portion of the minced garlic. When it starts to turn golden, add the bay leaves, then the baby squid and siling pansigang.

4. Season with soy sauce and black pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, then switch off flame.

5. Plate and garnish with crispy garlic.

6. Enjoy with freshly cooked rice or lightly toasted sliced bread.

