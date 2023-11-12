^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
November 12, 2023 | 11:18am
Recipe: Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil
Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil
Philstar.com / Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — What would you do when you’ve got a haul of fresh and tender baby squid from the market?

You can capitalize on the squid’s freshness and bring out its natural flavors by cooking a simple dish like Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil. It is very seldom that the fish vendor on wheels in our subdivision in Cainta brings me baby squid, and that’s exactly how I prepare it.

I also do that with dulong fish which, unlike the baby squid that can be served as tapas o viand for freshly steamed rice, I top spoonfuls of dulong on toasted baguette and eat it for breakfast. But that’s for another day. Let’s do the baby squid first.

Baby Squid in Garlic and Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. baby squid

2 tbsps. olive oil

4-5 cloves garlic, minced, divided into 2

1 pc. siling pansigang (finger chili)

1-2 bay leaves

1 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Wash and clean the baby squid. Removing the hard transparent backbone and drain off the liquid.

2. Heat olive oil in the pan and fry one portion of the minced garlic until light golden. Remove the crispy garlic.

3. In the same oil, add the second portion of the minced garlic. When it starts to turn golden, add the bay leaves, then the baby squid and siling pansigang.

4. Season with soy sauce and black pepper. Cook for 2 minutes, then switch off flame.

5. Plate and garnish with crispy garlic.

6. Enjoy with freshly cooked rice or lightly toasted sliced bread.

RELATED: Recipe: Lumpiang Galunggong

vuukle comment

RECIPE

SQUID
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Bringing the best of Negrense cuisine to Makati
2 days ago

Bringing the best of Negrense cuisine to Makati

2 days ago
“Namit” is an Ilonggo word for yummy food, and Negrense cuisine is one of the nation’s best in terms of...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Del Monte Kitchenomics Club: A source for everything that&rsquo;s cookin!
2 days ago

Del Monte Kitchenomics Club: A source for everything that’s cookin!

2 days ago
Del Monte Kitchenomics, the renowned brand known for its commitment to inspiring culinary excellence, is thrilled to announce...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Give in to the &lsquo;dark&rsquo; side: Three things to know about dark beers
brandSpace
3 days ago

Give in to the ‘dark’ side: Three things to know about dark beers

By Argie C. Aguja | 3 days ago
With the growing interest in dark beers, here are a few things Filipinos should know about this popular drink.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Fish fillet with a different crunch
3 days ago

Recipe: Fish fillet with a different crunch

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Try this recipe that has a surprising ingredient for that extra crunch.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'First premium cola in the market': Royal Crown Cola now in the Philippines
3 days ago

'First premium cola in the market': Royal Crown Cola now in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
ARC Refreshments Corporation has brought the century-old Royal Crown Cola to the Philippines. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with