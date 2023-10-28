LIST: Best dishes to pair with beer

These dishes go well with beer (clockwise) hot wings with blue cheese dip, Chocolate Truffle Espresso and burger.

MANILA, Philippines — There are different types of beer and not just a toss-up between pale pilsen and light. There’s lager, pilsner, ale and stout, among others.

Get to taste and enjoy all that beer in the last few days of October, which is closely associated with Oktoberfest, a German-style beer-drinking celebration that also celebrates good German food.

But you don’t have to go to a German pub or restaurant every time you feel like drinking beer. You can enjoy a bottle or two in the comfort of your own home and have a great dish to pair it with.

To help make every beer experience much more satisfying, Electrolux together with its Life app shares this list of dishes you can whip up that, while delicious on their own, pairs wonderfully with different types of beer!

Lager

Lagers are famous for their crisp and refreshing taste accompanied with a smooth finish, the result of the aging process used in brewing them.

Lagers typically go well with shellfish and other light seafood. A simple, classic pasta dish with a seafood mix of shrimp, mussels, fish and calamari mixed together with a red tomato sauce would work wonders with a refreshing lager.

Pilsner

Dry, crisp and bitter are the usual characteristics of any pilsner along with a distinct hop taste. They are identified easily by their golden shade and are a staple amongst many beer drinkers.

Pilsners go very well with wings, be it Asian inspired or plain buffalo. It tastes well with hot wings with a blue cheese dip.

Whip up delectable wings at home by coating them with a special marinade made from Worcestershire Sauce, Tabasco Pepper Sauce, Sweet Chili Sauce and some garlic. Stick it in the oven and melt a dollop of blue cheese with fresh cream and, voila, you have a perfect dish to go with your pilsner.

Ale

Ales are some of the more robust and complex beers with their distinct fruitiness, acidity and bitterness. They are also some of the darker beers, ranging from gold to a somewhat amber shade.

Ales, due to their variety, would go well with a wide range of food, but they really pair well with burgers. Add some garlic powder to lean ground beef and don’t forget the salt! Then season with black pepper to taste. Place the grilled patty on top of a sliced sesame seed bun along with your favorite toppings, sit back and enjoy the burger with your ale.

Stout

Stouts are typically dark and have a coffee-like character. They feature a roasted type of flavor.

Desserts are a good food item to go with a pint of stout. Some chocolate espresso truffles, for example, would perfectly complement the roasted flavor of a stout. Anyone can make these chocolate truffles by melting some chocolate chips, instant espresso and heavy cream to make a ganache and rolling them into balls.

