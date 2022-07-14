Regular vs craft beer: Brew master Michael Jordan explains difference

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned brew master Michael “MJ” Jordan explained the difference between regular beers and craft beers.

In an interview with Philstar.com during the recent media tour at the Engkanto brewery in Carmona, Cavite, Jordan said there are different beers and craft beers exploring different ingredients.

“We have a story to tell, we're a small local company that’s why we're really focused on flavor and using the four traditional ingredients found in beer: malt, hops, yeast and water. Kind of keeping it simple, and within that, also exploring the use of local ingredients, whether it's manga or honey,” Jordan said.

“So we're not using any adjuncts, any additives, no preservatives; just pure natural beer and how it should taste. And it has more tastes, to be honest. So it's kind of one of those things where quality is maybe a little bit more of an experience over quantity, which isn't always the case, but that's what we're kind of after,” he added.

Jordan said that local craft beer label Engkanto aims to teach the drinking public that beer can be more than just what they currently know.

“There's all sorts of styles of beer, different colors, different flavors, different ingredients. So this is kind of like craft beer specialty is playing around with ingredients and appealing to different markets. That might be a very small market. But yeah, people want different flavors, right?” he said.

In 2017, Engkanto was founded on the idea of taking risks, trying new things, and setting a new standard. Its name, the Filipino word for "fairy," means "enchanted spirit of our ancestors" for the brand.

Jordan lauded Engkanto's beer portfolio for its excellent quality. The beers have received multiple recognitions at the prestigious World Beer Awards and Asia Beer Championship in 2021. But he noticed that the classic appeal and high alcohol levels weren’t connecting well with people new to the craft. And so, a new line-up was made to be more approachable not only in alcohol content but in informative and easy-to-identify labels. The brand's brews are available in major liquor shops and the brand's website, Engkanto.com.ph.

