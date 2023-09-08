^

Recipe: Crispy Banana-Peach Crepe Cone

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 12:16pm
Crispy Crepe Cones with Banana-Peach Filling
MANILA, Philippines — Crepes are a delicious dessert to savor.

They are versatile since you can use different types of fruits to go with them, but they can be so much fun, too, if you shape them into a funnel or cone and bake them into a crisp before filling them up with a refreshing banana and peach filling.

The Maya Kitchen shows how to make this fun crepe recipe. 

Crispy Crepe Cones with Banana-Peach Filling

INGREDIENTS: 

For the crepe:

1 cup Maya All-Purpose Flour

Pinch of salt

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tbsps. melted butter

Oil, as needed

For the filling:

4 pcs. ripe banana lakatan, sliced

4 pcs. peach halves, sliced

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup crushed Graham crackers

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

For the topping: 

Semi-sweet chocolate, melted (optional)

White chocolate, melted (optional)

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat the oven to 300°F/149°C.

2. Prepare the crepes. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and beat until the mixture forms a smooth batter. Set aside. Brush a non-stick pan with a little oil and heat over medium flame. Pour enough batter to thinly coat the bottom of the pan then tilt from side to side. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes or until the crepe is lightly browned. Loosen the edges and transfer the crepe to a plate. Repeat until all the batter is used up. Wrap each crepe around a lightly greased cream horn mold and arrange on a baking tray. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown and crispy. Remove the crepe cones from the molds while still hot. Set aside.

3. Prepare filling. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Lightly toss until well blended. Set aside.

4. To assemble, spoon enough filling into each cone. Drizzle melted semi-sweet chocolate and melted white chocolate on top if desired. Serve immediately.

 Yield: 12 to 15 crepe cones.

