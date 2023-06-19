Recipe: Chef Sonny Mariano's Blueberry Champorado

MANILA, Philippines — You’ve tried all kinds of Champorado variants: Champorado made with tablea chocolate, with cocoa powder, with dark chocolate, Ube Champorado, etc. But have you ever tried Blueberry Champorado?

With the availability of fresh and frozen blueberries from brands represented by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, you can finally taste it. Let Chef Sonny Mariano show you how to make it.

Blueberry Champorado

INGREDIENTS:

For the champorado:

3/4 cup malagkit rice (glutinous rice)

2 cups water

2 cups evaporated milk

1 cup condensed milk

3/4 cup white chocolate

1 tsp. salt

1 pc. cinnamon stick

1/2 cup frozen U.S. Blueberry, puree

1 cup frozen U.S. Blueberries, whole

For the blueberry coulis:

1 cup frozen U.S. Blueberry, puree

1/2 cup honey

1 tsp. cornstarch

1/4 cup water

1 tbsp. lemon juice

For the assembly:

Blueberry Champorado

Blueberry Coulis

Mascarpone Cheese

U.S. Blueberries

PROCEDURE:

For the blueberry champorado:

1. Soak the malagkit rice at least 1 hour prior to cooking.

2. Bring the water with cinnamon stick and salt to a boil and add the soaked malagkit rice.

3. Add the evaporated milk and cook over low heat. Keep stirring to prevent the rice from sticking at the bottom of the pot. Let the rice absorb all the liquid.

4. Add the condensed milk, white chocolate, blueberries and cook until rich and thick.

For the blueberry coulis:

1. Combine the blueberries, honey, cornstarch, water and lemon juice in a pot and bring to a boil.

2. Turn down to medium heat and let it simmer until thick.

For the assembly:

1. Ladle blueberry champorado into bowls.

2. Garnish with blueberry coulis, Mascarpone cheese and blueberries.

