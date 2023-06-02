Recipe: Combining chocolate, citrus into 1 cookie

MANILA, Philippines — Chocolate and citrus (orange and lemon) — it’s an awesome combination, especially in cookies.

Multi-talented pastry chef Buddy Trinidad of Park Avenue Desserts knows this only too well. So he used the power-packed flavor combination in the Sugarlyte Chocolate Citrus Madeleines that he whipped up in a cooking demo which he recently conducted for Peotraco Food Inc. at the World Trade Center (WTC). He used Sugarlyte, an equal blend of sugar and stevia (a plant-based natural sweetener), to make it healthier.

Sugarlyte Chocolate Citrus Madeleines

INGREDIENTS:

140 grams all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

90 grams Peotraco Sugarlyte

1 pinch salt

1 pc. each orange and lemon, zest grated

4 eggs

200 grams unsalted butter

250 grams dark chocolate compound

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine and sift together all-purpose flour and baking powder.

2. Rub together Sugarlyte, salt, orange and lemon zest.

3. Whisk eggs into the mixture.

4. Add melted butter to the mixture. Gently whisk in flour mixture. Rest batter in refrigerator overnight.

5. Preheat oven to 425 degree-F

6. Fill madeleine molds with batter.

7. Lower oven temperature to 350 degree-F. Bake with a wooden spoon to hold the door ajar for 15 minutes.

8. Cool madeleines on rack.

9. Pipe melted dark chocolate compound on madeleine molds. Press madeleine cookies onto the chocolate.

10.Cool in refrigerator to set.