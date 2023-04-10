'Revenge travel' to these foodie destinations

MANILA, Philippines — "Revenge travel" is the way to go these days. It is a term coined to mean traveling to make up for lost time because the COVID-19 pandemic robbed you of several years of otherwise productive and pleasurable travel.

Revenge travel is expected to be in full swing this year, as more and more destinations lift restrictions and welcome tourists, both in the country and abroad. But, of course, it would be good to travel around the country first to help boost local tourism before going elsewhere. There are, after all, so many places to visit in the country, so many destinations that cater to the kind of trips that you and your family or friends like to take.

Food trips perhaps? For such trips, there are simply so many places in the country worth discovering and so many regional cuisines and delicacies worth trying.

Here is a list of affordable and extremely interesting foodie destinations that you may choose to head for to enjoy good food and create new memories.

Ilocos Sur

Vigan is definitely a must-see. The UNESCO World Heritage Site will take you back to the Spanish colonial era. Go on a walking tour of Calle Crisologo, or ride a kalesa to see more distant destinations. Load up on Ilocos empanada, Vigan longganisa, crispy bagnet, and more!

Pampanga

The culinary capital of the country, Pampanga beckons with its delectable cuisine. Unleash your adventurous spirit—go for the ultimate food crawl and try the exotic food of Pampanga, such as kamaru (mole crickets), betute (frog), and pindang kalabaw (carabao meat). While enjoying the food, you can also check out the local tourist destinations, hotels and resorts.

Batangas

Go beyond Tagaytay and check out the beach resorts in Batangas. You can also stop by scenic spots to get a breathtaking view of Taal Volcano. For foodies, check out the traditional Batangas lomi, get a leisurely sip of kapeng barako, and bring home some fresh beef from the market.

Bicol

Bicol is a foodie’s haven, with signature dishes such as laing, pinangat, Bicol express, toasted siopao, and kinalas. You can also have a taste of a regional delight—sili ice cream, in varying degrees of heat. Only in Bicol, indeed! Plan on visiting local tourist spots, such as Mayon Volcano and Cagsawa Ruins in Albay, as well.

Bacolod

The City of Smiles in Western Visayas has a rich local cuisine, starting off with the famous Chicken Inasal. You cannot leave Bacolod without feasting on this marinated roasted chicken. And, while there, make side trips to other Western Visayas provinces as well, such as Iloilo, Guimaras and Aklan.

Davao

Known for its bountiful fruits—durian, pomelo, mangosteen, and more—Davao is now chocolate country, as well. Malagos, which put Davao on the chocolate map, now has a Malagos Chocolate Museum, where you can learn about cacao production and sample top-grade chocolates. Davao is also known for its seafood, such as tuna.

