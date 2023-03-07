Make this light Japanese salad for the family to enjoy

CAINTA, Philippines — Looking for a healthy summer snack? Try this recipe!

Yes, it is Kani Sarada, a delightful salad that you can order when you eat in Japanese restaurants.

It’s light, as it is basically lettuce leaves with cubes of fresh mango, chunks or strips of kani or crabstick, with julienned carrots and grated cucumber, then dressed with Japanese mayonnaise, and topped with tobiko (fish roe), if the budget allows it. Without tobiko, though, Kani Sarada, or Kani Salad, will still taste great.

Kani Salad

Ingredients:

6 pcs. Iceberg or curly lettuce

1 pc. cucumber

1/2 pc. carrot, peeled

1 small pack kani (crabsticks)

Japanese mayonnaise

1-2 pcs. ripe mangoes

tobiko (egg roe), optional

Procedure:

Wash and pat-dry lettuce leaves. Tear into bite sizes and place in a big bowl. Peel cucumber, cut vertically in half, and core. Cut into thin slices. Scatter all over the lettuce. Slice carrots thinly, then cut into fine julienne. Spread out over the salad. Slice crabsticks into half, then shred roughly. Sprinkle over the salad. Pipe Japanese mayonnaise over the salad. Mix well, and add Japanese mayonnaise as desired. Cut ripe mangoes into cubes. Add to salad and lightly fold until fully incorporated but not mashed. Serve in chilled salad plates and top with a little tobiko.

