It's a cute and cool summer with Cinnamoroll and CoCo

MANILA, Philippines — When the temperatures are too warm, CoCo is the best spot to find that cooling drink, selected from CoCo’s full menu of favorites. It is why CoCo ensures an extra special summer through their latest collaboration with Cinnamoroll.

Cinnamoroll x CoCo combines CoCo’s beloved and sought-after approach to drinks with the adorable qualities of the charming Sanrio character. Cinnamoroll x CoCo presents three exclusive slushy drinks, four toy designs, a branded cup and a cooler bag.

Avocado Pudding, Honey Jelly Watermelon and Avocado Dream are the three new and exclusive slushy drinks in the collaboration. They all have a distinct yummy taste, combining delicious flavors with that icy goodness. Avocado Pudding (P180) integrates the richness of ripe avocados with sweet and creamy pudding. Honey Jelly Watermelon (P190) is a delight to the senses as it lets different textures interplay.

A smooth watermelon blend combines chewy honey jelly toppings and fluffy, salty cream. Avocado Cream (P190) lives up to its name aptly as house-made pudding complements the avocados and the layer of luscious salty cream.

Any drink from the Cinnamoroll x CoCo collaboration can be bundled with your preferred Cinnamoroll toy and comes with a free Cinnamoroll cooler bag.

Each toy features Cinnamoroll enjoying different summer experiences. Cinnamoroll Surprise depicts the character coming out of a CoCo cup while Cinnamoroll Watermelon Fun features a battery-operated mini watermelon that opens up. Cinnamoroll Heart Stamp creates a heart pattern when rolled and Cinnamoroll Watermelon Slush shows the character enjoying a CoCo drink.

The Avocado Pudding drink + toy + cooler bag bundle costs P410. The Honey Jelly Watermelon drink + toy + cooler bag bundle is P420. The Avocado Cream drink + toy + cooler bag bundle is P420.

The three exclusive drinks come in a cup with the Cinnamoroll x CoCo design. It will make you go “Aww!” as you receive your order.

Summer is always a great time to indulge in anything that makes you feel good. It is the season to give in to your inner child with delectable drinks, plus the fun of collecting toys and merch. May the Cinnamoroll x CoCo collection make your summer one to remember with a cuteness overload and refreshing drinks that excite your taste buds.

Cinnamoroll x CoCo will be available nationwide starting May 1. The complete Cinnamoroll x CoCo drinks, toys, and merch collaboration will also be available via food delivery apps. Hurry and get yourself some Cinnamoroll x CoCo goodness until supplies last!

