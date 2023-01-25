Year of the Bunny in the tummy: Yummy treats to attract more luck in 2023

CAINTA, Philippines — A notable figure in Chinese geomancy, Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau has mastered the ancient Asian tradition and created a Feng Shui compass that guides enthusiasts from all over the world to prosperity.

He has practiced Feng Shui for more than 30 years, becoming a globally acclaimed expert who has held lectures and has been featured on several programs around the world.

At a recent forecast reading at the award-winning, authentic Cantonese Lung Hin restaurant located at the 44th floor of five-star luxury hotel Marco Polo Ortigas Manila, Chau declared the 2023 Year of the Water Rabbit as a lucky one for romance and self-upgrade.

"It is most important to maintain good relationship with others," he said.

Among the many ways to win people's hearts this year is through their stomach. Achieve just that with the help of these tasty treats launched in time for celebrating Chinese New Year:

Watsons supports consumers' desire to eat, live healthier

Watsons Philippines/Released Healthy Food selections in SM North Edsa

More and more Filipinos are realizing that you are what you eat and beauty and wellness also come from within. Many of them are embracing healthier and more sustainable lifestyles by going for organic and plant-based food and engaging in physical activities.

A report from Food Industry Asia (FIA) has showed that majority of Filipinos (81%) believe following a healthy and balanced diet is their own responsibility but they also want more support from industry. This means Filipino consumers want food companies to change their product formulations and recipes to help consumers make healthier food choices.

As the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, Watsons recognizes the growing trend of Filipinos looking for healthy food options and with this comes the launch of Watsons Healthy Food, a selection of natural and organic food and beverages that will help consumers reach their goal to be the better and healthier versions of themselves. The selection includes brews and teas from Ginga, which creates healthy drinks as part of its advocacy of promoting a healthy lifestyle. Ginga’s blended tea and brew, which include ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and butterfly pea, uses only pure and natural ingredients as part its commitment to uphold a healthy lifestyle.

Skinny mamas Apple Cider Vinegar is 100% organic and has many health benefits, including boosting the metabolism. Healthy Tropics is a homegrown food and beverage company that showcases what the islands of the Philippines has to offer via delicacies, snacks, and beverages. Each of Healthy Tropics’ products has natural herbs, tropical fruits, and vegetables. Must tries from the brand are the Mangosteen Apple Iced Tea, Philippine Soursop Moringa Juice, Mango Moringa Juice, and Philippine Mangosteen Coffee.

JA Lees Farms Mushroom Chicharon, which comes from a small farm in Indang, Cavite, is also exported to the United States, Canada, and Singapore. The products are vegan and don’t contain any MSG or preservatives. The “chicharon” is crunchy, delicious, and healthy. Emco, a brand of healthy food from Czech Republic, eschews the use of additives and preservatives in its Musli, Crunchy Granola, Oat Flakes, and Quinoa. Gourmet Farms is a homegrown brand that first introduced organic farming in the Philippines. Its offerings include coffee, herbal teas, salad dressing, dips, and bottled drinks. Gourmet Farms promotes wellness.

Watsons Healthy Food will be available in selected Watsons stores in Luzon and Visayas, including Ayala Feliz, SM City Davao, SM City Cebu Annex, SM Aura, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, The Block at SM City North Edsa, Market! Market!, Eastwood Mall, Baguio Mall, Gateway Mall, The Podium, Greenbelt, Ayala Malls Vertis North, High Street Plaza BGC, SM Mall of Asia, Uptown Mall BGC, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Bacolod, Pampanga Annex 2, SM Megamall, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Clark Mall, UP Town Center, and Forbeswood Parklane. Visit the Healthy Food section at any of these Watsons branches and begin your health and wellness journey.

Lucky in luxury

Kenny Rogers/Released Truffle Collection

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ classic offerings are now infused with the most luxurious flavor – patrons can indulge in a delectable dining experience as it unveils its newest offering: the limited -edition Truffle Collection.

Available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters stores nationwide, guests can enjoy the distinctive taste and flavor of truffle in its signature Roasted Chicken. This exclusive offering is marinated in truffle extracts and buttermilk, topped with a drizzle of truffle oil and served with buttermilk sauce. It’s then wrapped in gold foil to heighten the flavors and seal in the truffle aroma.

The Roasted Chicken can be ordered for one with the Truffle Roast Solo B plate (P300), which comes with rich and luscious quarter truffle roast chicken, a choice of two side dishes, rice, and muffin; or shared with family and friends with the Truffle Roast Group Meal (P1,065) which includes a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5 liter soda.

But that’s not all! Apart from its signature best-selling Truffle Roasted Chicken, the Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Truffle Collection also offers the Truffle Mac&Cheese, a rich and flavorful truffle pasta topped with creamy truffle sauce and freshly-chopped parsley. It’s available in solo servings (P180) and platter (P539). For meat-lovers, there’s also the juicy and tender Truffle Steak – striploin steak grilled and paired with truffle sauce. Each Truffle Steak plate (P590) comes with the truffle steak, and a choice of two side dishes.

Enjoy the Truffle Collection for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph , hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Chowking's Lazada flagship store now open with new deals

Photo release Purchase vouchers for different food bundles in time for your next celebrations.

This 2023, Chowking is giving everyone a special treat as they launch their Lazada Flagship Store to give Filipinos a more convenient way to celebrate special occasions with fresh, flavorful Chinese-sarap meals through Lazada-exclusive deals and bundles. Apart from Lunar New Year deals, 20 other bundles and promos are also up for grabs all year round.

Purchase vouchers for different food bundles in time for your next celebrations. Vouchers are received in the form of digital codes via SMS, which they can present in all of the Chinese-inspired diner's stores nationwide to redeem their orders for dine-in, take-out and drive-thru. The vouchers are also valid up to two months after purchase so it’s definitely a must-buy during double digit sales. The new flagship store aims to make fan favorites more accessible for everyone. It features good for sharing combos and bundles that are perfect for your special occasions.

Filipino-Chinese fast food chain Jollibee launches new meal toys

Photo release Jollitown Theme Park

A trip to the theme park is always a joy-filled occasion. With Jollibee’s latest Jolly Kiddie Meal toys, Jollitown Theme Park, families can bring that same exciting experience to kids’ everyday playtime at home as they join Jollibee and friends enjoy their favorite amusement park rides.

What’s the first stop? The bungee jump ride! With just the press of a button, kids can see Jollibee soar to new heights through this cute contraption. Hetty also goes up, up and away on her super swing with a few rotates of its knob.

Other than the high-flying thrills, Popo, Yum, and Twirlie can also show kids how to have a whirling good time through their fun rides.

Popo’s ride starts at the top of a pole and turns into a fun, downward swirl with the press of a button. Meanwhile, Twirlie sits on twirling teacups that can be activated once you click the button. Kids can also move and spin Yum in random directions on his ride with three spinning wheels.

The Theme Park Jolly Kiddie Meal toys will surely give Jolly kids loads of joy and fun! Each of the five collectible toys comes with its own Jolly Joy Box and is available with every purchase of a Yumburger (P85), Yumburger with Regular Pineapple Juice (P115), Jolly Spaghetti (P104), Jolly Spaghetti with Regular Pineapple Juice (P134), 1-pc. Burger Steak (P104), 1-pc. Burger Steak Meal with Regular Pineapple Juice (P134), 1-pc. Chickenjoy with rice (P130), or a 1-pc. Chickenjoy with Regular Pineapple Juice (P160). The entire toy set is also available with a purchase of a 6-pc. Chickenjoy Bucket for only P660.

Enjoy a thrilling playtime adventure with Jollitown Theme Park Jolly Kiddie Meal toys. Don’t miss this chance to collect all five toys by visiting the Jollibee branch nearest you, or by having them delivered to your home through the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000 hotline, GrabFood, or foodpanda. Promo runs until February 15.

New Year hams

Photo release Traditionally, ham combines three flavor blocks that offer palates a distinct flavor profile — sweet, spice, and savory.

The Lunar New Year is a festive occasion for many all over the world that’s rich in tradition. Celebrated with fireworks, and more importantly, lots of good food shared with family and friends.

Chinese New Year culinary traditions are also steeped in symbolism, all designed to satisfy palates while representing the wholeness and prosperity of the coming year. King Sue Ham recommendations are topping the list for this occasion. It brings together the auspiciousness of pork, while the round shape signifies unity so you can hop into the year of the rabbit with the best of luck.

Traditionally, ham combines three flavor blocks that offer palates a distinct flavor profile—sweet, spice, and savory. King Sue’s Piña Ham premium quality meat, cured in special brine, manages to draw out the delicate balance of all three flavors, making it a must-have for Chinese New Year.

As the name suggests, the Sweet Ham offers a sweet flavor profile that is loved by many Filipinos. Achieving this unique flavor requires a combination of traditional curing methods the brand is known for, with a special brine that draws out the sweetness of the meat while maintaining its soft and juicy texture, keeping in mind that sweetness also indicates that you will have an abundant life in the coming year-so incorporating it into a beloved holiday staple like ham can only make the coming year more prosperous.

Meanwhile, the Hawaiian Ham is an incredible flavor experience that combines the fusion of cultural flavors in a single dish. If you’re planning to serve this for the Lunar holiday, remember that King Sue Ham creates it using only premium, lean meat while ensuring that it’s tender and juicy. It’s a preferred addition for anyone who wants the sweetness of our unique glaze combined with the savory goodness of the brand's signature meat.

New winning combination

Photo release “From day one, we have stayed true with our mission to strengthen the spirit of barkadahan over our great-tasting pizzas and pastas,” De Torres added.

The barkada is growing. Greenwich, claiming to be the number one pizza and pasta chain in the country, is teaming up with Blacklist International Mobile Legends team to bring an awesome bonding experience. Entering the booming and competitive world of online gaming also known as esports, the partnership highlights how the two brands champion bonding and creating connections in every possible way, targeting over 43 million active gamers in the Philippines.



“Greenwich has always been a brand that champions the passions of the Filipino youth. And today, that includes gaming. With #BlacklistMLBB as the newest addition to our

family, they best represent how we embrace all kinds of barkadahan. Together, we can’t wait to step up the pizza and pasta game in the Philippines by providing them with our

best-tasting products, as they journey into their competitions with their winning gameplay,” said Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing.

“From day one, we have stayed true with our mission to strengthen the spirit of barkadahan over our great-tasting pizzas and pastas,” De Torres added.

“For us, it’s always a treat whenever a household brand recognizes the power of esports and how it can now resonate with mainstream audiences. Greenwich is definitely one of those brands and we’re excited for this partnership to bring new things to the table for our fans,” said Blacklist International CEO and Co-Owner Tryke Gutierrez.

Best paired while playing ML, the pizza chain's bestsellers include Hawaiian Overload pizza, All-in Overload pizza, Overload Trio Deal, Dealicious Duo, and Lasagna Supreme.

Usher in abundance, prosperity

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila/Released Chau also held a traditional ceremony and blessing at the ground floor of the hotel on January 22

Marco Polo Ortigas Manila recently ushered in abundance and prosperity for the Year of the Water Rabbit with a special forecast reading by no less than Feng Shui Master Joseph Chau.

Chau also held a traditional ceremony and blessing at the ground floor of the hotel on January 22, followed by a grand lion and dragon dance performance in Lung Hin, which also honored the special occasion with a Lion Dance Set Menu curated by the culinary team of new Chinese Executive Chef Raymond Yeung, which included: Yu Sheng (salmon); White Asparagus, Caviar / Trio Veggie Bean Curd Roll / Special Elephant Shell / Big Boss Barbecue Pork / Crispy Japan Tofu, and Dandan Ying Yang Chicken; Sea Moss Soup with Dried Oyster; Pan Fried Beef Tenderloin Cube in Black Pepper Sauce; Wok Fried Minced Lobster in Golden Cup; Deep Fried Grain Feeding Chicken with Green Onion Oil; Steamed Fried Rice, Roasted Duck, Assorted Dried Seafood in Lotus Leaf; and Lucky Marshmallow Rabbit.

“This Chinese New Year 2023 celebration is our opportunity to welcome auspicious new beginnings and a flow of luck, fortune, and happiness. We are pleased to have a respected and reputable Feng Shui Master bring forth positive energy and blessings to our organization, colleagues, and guests,” said Colin Healy, General Manager. “The festivities also signal the start of a brand new year of the hotel’s service excellence and fun, meaningful experiences for our guests.”

