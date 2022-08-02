Coron Soleil Garden Resort: The exclusive space you deserve

Guests will surely enjoy and feel at home with its contemporary Filipino-inspired architecture with a taste of nature, allowing guests to fully experience unparalleled relaxation.

Coron Soleil is a beautiful and sprawling garden resort with lush greenery, perfectly situated at the heart of Coron, but far enough from the very busy town center.

It is a premium resort offering exceptional amenities and facilities for the luxurious, indulgent traveler who yearns for a pampering holiday.

Guests will surely enjoy and feel at home with its contemporary Filipino-inspired architecture with a taste of nature, allowing guests to fully experience unparalleled relaxation.

The resort's new brand positioning when it comes to guests’ service is "Exclusive Space YOU Deserve." All their new packages revolve around the promise of exclusivity, personalization and safety.

Experience the peace and warmth of exclusive space and enjoy the best of what Coron Soleil has to offer!

Perfect for big families or groups of friends, The Villa package offers two-to-three-bedroom suites, consisting of Poolside Premiere Rooms that have two beds per room and one Suite room with a King-Sized Bed, long sofa, mini kitchen and a dining area.

The rooms have interconnecting doors, which will make it easy for the group to be in contact with each other, perfect for families with kids. The rooms also have a veranda where you can have family breakfast while staying away from the crowd of a normal hotel restaurant breakfast.

Guests may also book an intimate dinner by the pool, right outside the villa, complete with a personal chef and butler. This minimizes contact for guests to have the added peace of mind and stay relaxed on their holiday, staying true to its promise of giving the exclusive space you deserve.

Your journey of indulgence starts here at Coron Soleil Garden Resort, your luxurious and safe sanctuary.

Check out its latest deals at https://bit.ly/3J7Aynl. You may also visit the website at https://coronsoleil.com/soleil-garden/

For inquiries, you may contact Coron Soleil at 09176397670 or [email protected]