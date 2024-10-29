Hereâ€™s a charming spot to savor chicken and pasta in Poblacion, Makati

Here’s a charming spot to savor chicken and pasta in Poblacion, Makati

MANILA, Philippines — Situated in the lively Poblacion district of Makati, Aurora Lobby Cafe at Herald Suites Polaris, radiates warmth and hospitality.

This charming neighborhood cafe welcomes both locals and visitors to enjoy delicious meals throughout the day in a cozy setting perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and all-day snacking.

The cafe’s distinct Art Deco design takes off from the hotel's interiors and elevates the dining experience; blending sophistication with a laid-back vibe.

With its artful grillwork, bespoke furnishings and thoughtfully selected accents, Aurora Cafe provides the right ambiance for intimate gatherings or casual get-togethers.

Culinary excellence is on full display at Aurora Lobby Cafe. A highlight of the menu is the Chicken Parmigiana, featuring a crispy, golden-breaded chicken cutlet generously topped with a tangy, slightly sweet homemade tomato sauce.

Each bite reveals the creamy goodness of melted mozzarella, enhanced by a sprinkle of rich parmesan cheese. Served alongside golden-browned, crunchy potato wedges, this dish is an unmistakable tribute to Italian cuisine, guaranteed to satisfy!

For pasta diehards, the cafe's Mushroom Truffle Cream Pasta is a must-try. This dish features al dente pasta enveloped in a luxurious truffle-infused cream sauce.

Freshly sautéed mushrooms add an earthy richness that is beautifully complemented by the sharp taste of parmesan cheese. Each mouthful is a harmonious blend of texture and aromatic truffle essence, making it a comforting yet sophisticated choice for cozy dinners or special occasions.

Don’t miss the opportunity to savor these flavorful delights right in the heart of Makati's vibrant and storied Poblacion district.

Aurora Lobby Cafe is located at 45 Polaris St., Bel-Air, Makati City. To order, call (632) 7759-6270 to 81, (0917) 315-9247 or (0939) 938-3715.

