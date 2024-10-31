Here's what to expect at 'Disney Imagination Garden' aboard Disney Cruise Line’s first Asia-based cruise

Disney Cruise Line’s first Asia-based ship, the Disney Adventure, is set to arrive in Singapore in 2025!

MANILA, Philippines — Anticipation is high as the enchanting Disney Adventure makes its debut in Asia, fulfilling the dream of countless kids and kids at heart in the region. As we prepare for a voyage on the Disney Adventure, let’s explore one of the seven themed areas—Disney Imagination Garden.

The unforgettable journey aboard the Disney Adventure begins at Disney Imagination Garden, the magical heart of the ship, inspired by 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney tales.

At the center of this charming garden is a topiary of Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse, seemingly casting a spell to bring the magical space to life.

Discover the magic Disney weaves into every detail of this extraordinary space. From park-life settings to grandiose hubs for live performances across your very own room, here are four breathtaking places to explore at the Disney Imagination Garden:

1. Garden Stage

Be amazed as spectacular performances unfold at the Garden Stage, an open-air venue within Disney Imagination Garden. Enjoy high-energy shows, delightful character appearances and magical surprises for guests of all ages.

With large LED screens, special effects and innovative theatrical touches, you’ll be fully immersed in the action. Choose from ample viewing options, including a large open lawn directly in front of the stage and covered amphitheater seating on a grand staircase.

Guests staying in designated Garden View staterooms aboard the Disney Adventure will enjoy enchanting views of Disney Imagination Garden day and night, some including a view of the stage shows and entertainment.

2. Avengers Assemble!

Prepare for the ultimate showdown at the Garden Stage with Avengers Assemble! It’s an action-packed Marvel stage spectacular featuring jaw-dropping stunts and incredible special effects.

Step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and witness the amazing powers of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, and more, including a hilarious appearance by the "charismatic merc with a mouth," Deadpool!

3. Gramma Tala’s Kitchen

Discover Gramma Tala’s Kitchen, a warm and inviting quick-service eatery inspired by the vibrant scenery and island flair of Moana. Enjoy a diverse menu featuring Pacific and Asian flavors while soaking in the vibrant Pacific Islands décor and artwork inspired by the film.

4. Mowgli’s Eatery

Visit Mowgli’s Eatery, a quick-service restaurant offering rich flavors in Indian, vegetarian and regional dishes with a special Disney twist!

Inspired by Mowgli’s epic journey through the jungles of India in The Jungle Book, this casual eatery features design elements inspired by early concept art from the film.

Unlocking 1 of 7 surprises of Disney Adventure

Experience your favorite Disney characters and stories brought to life in stunning ways, while enjoying fun and relaxation on this cruise holiday for all ages.

With three- and four-night voyages, the Disney Adventure offers a journey and destination that vividly brings Disney storytelling to life.

Disney Imagination Garden is just one of the seven unforgettable experiences aboard the ship. Save room for more exploration at the six other themed areas, namely, Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Marvel Landing, Toy Story Place, Town Square and Wayfinder Bay.

Disney Adventure Map

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Disney. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.