Path forward: Stories of hope, knowledge and support for breast cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Once diagnosed with breast cancer, a patient will undergo management and treatment depending on the need. But unlike any other health conditions, battling cancer is a long and tedious journey for both the patient, their loved ones, and healthcare providers.

For breast cancer patient Ruth Alido, her battle of the Big C does not start and end with only her. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. But for me, it also takes an entire village to take care of a sick person, especially those with cancer”.

Rays of resilience

To continuously provide warmth, comfort, and hope to Ruth and others, Manila Doctors Hospital launched the Rays of Resilience, an institutionalized cancer support group that provides safe and compassionate space for the community of cancer patients and their families. It reiterates the significance of shared learning and experience among cancer patients and survivors along with their families and loved ones.

“This cancer support group is a fruition of our dream to have a community of people with shared experiences, a group they can rely on for emotional support and empowerment. We want them to be part of something that offers them encouragement, understanding, and meaningful activities for them and their families to enjoy”, said Dr. Cherry Fernando, head of MDH Cancer Institute.

Box of Hope

The Box of Hope serves as a symbol of hope and inspiration to cancer patients

Apart from the institutionalized cancer support group Rays of Resilience, MDH also launched the Box of Hope.

It is a special token designed to support cancer patients with care, comfort and encouragement. “Each Box of Hope includes thoughtful items that provide warmth, inspiration, and support to their journey. More than just a gift, it is a reminder that no one fights alone”, Fernando adds.

Dr.-Kenneth-Samala, Medical-Oncologist

Raising awareness

Coinciding with the launch of the MDH cancer support group is the celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

With the theme “Knowledge is Power: Cancer Education for All”, MDH Cancer Institute advocates better learning and understanding about the causes, treatment, risk factors, and other pertinent details about cancer.

For breast cancer alone, data show that the Philippines has one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates and the lowest mortality-to-incidence ratio in Asia.

Discussing Breast Cancer 101 last October 21, Medical Oncologist Dr. Kenn Samala reiterated a report from the World Health Organization showing the high prevalence of breast cancer in the Philippines. It is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the country, accounting for 17.7% of all new cases.

Dispelling common myths about breast cancer, Samala mentioned that breast cancer does not only happen to middle-aged and older women, but it can also occur to younger women, as do men. He also advised early detection and cancer screening to prevent further complications.

Dr. Olive Quizon, MDH Chair of Clinical Nutrition Management Services, also shared insights about nutrition in cancer. She shared some strategies in addressing the nutrition and eating habit challenges of patients, as well as the cancer promoting and cancer preventing food.

As for Ruth, she remains hopeful and encouraged to thrive despite the challenges. “We just need to keep going, and keep on fighting and trusting that everything will go well”. The journey may be tough, but every step forward is a victory.

Dr. Olive Quizon, MDH Chair of Clinical Nutrition Management Services

Patient, Ruth Alido

To know more about breast cancer and its early warning signs and types of screening, visit https://beatbreastcancer.maniladoctors.com.ph/#our-doctors, call the MDH Cancer Institute at (02) 8558-0888 local 5621 and 5623, or email [email protected]

For more information about the medical and diagnostic services and facilities at MDH, visit us at www.maniladoctors.com.ph, follow us at www.facebook.com/maniladoctorshospital, email us at [email protected] or call (02) 8558-0888 local 4622.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Manila Doctors Hospital. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.