AIA Philippines expands Hope for the Breast program â€“ free breast cancer screenings in Metro Manila

AIA Philippines expands Hope for the Breast program – free breast cancer screenings in Metro Manila

(From left) Quezon City General Services officer-in-charge Fe Bass, The Medical City Ortigas key accounts management officer Dang Atienza, Quezon City chief of staff Rowena Macatao, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson and Quezon City health officers Dr. Ramona Abarquez and Dr. Karen Gemma See

MANILA, Philippines — With over 27,000 women in the Philippines diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 alone, the need for early detection and treatment has never been more urgent. AIA Philippines, formerly Philam Life and one of the country’s largest life insurance companies, is tackling this challenge head-on by recently bringing its free breast cancer screening program Hope for the Breast to Quezon City.

A key component of the Hope for the Breast program is Hope Mobi Clinic, a partnership between AIA Philippines and The Medical City, which offers free breast cancer screenings and comprehensive treatment support to Filipino women. Equipped with advanced mammography technology, this clinic-on-wheels travels to communities, eliminating barriers of cost and distance that often prevent women from accessing this vital healthcare service.

Since its launch last year, Hope Mobi Clinic has become a crucial resource in the fight against breast cancer across the Philippines—with 1000 women in San Juan, Pasig, and recently Quezon City benefitting from these free screenings.

"It's inspiring to see how the Hope Mobi Clinic is empowering women to take charge of their health. By bringing these vital services directly to their communities, we're breaking down barriers and making early detection a reality for more Filipino women," AIA Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson said. "We're dedicated to supporting them every step of the way, to help them feel secure and confident throughout their health journey."

Women diagnosed with breast cancer through Hope Mobi Clinic will also have access to The Medical City’s network of specialists and treatment facilities, ensuring they receive the best possible care.

"Our partnership with AIA is unique because it combines their expertise in insurance and financial support with The Medical City's commitment to providing high-quality healthcare," said Dr. Beatrice Tiangco, director of Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute, at The Medical City.

Hope Mobi-Clinic’s examination room

The impact of Hope Mobi Clinic is best illustrated through the story of Shirley, a senior citizen resident who called the program "a godsend." After receiving a malignant diagnosis, she shared, "I knew I had to fight for my health. The Hope Mobi Clinic provided financial assistance and incredible support throughout the entire process, allowing me to get the treatment I needed. Now, I'm on the road to recovery."

Shirley's key takeaway from her experience is the importance of prioritizing one's health and making informed decisions for oneself and one's family. Her message to other women is clear and powerful: "Please don't be afraid. As women, we have nothing to fear about breast screening. In fact, early screening is crucial in protecting our health."

Aligned with its mission to empower Filipino families and help them live healthier, longer and better lives, AIA Philippines offers insurance solutions that provide innovative, affordable, and relevant health and life protection to address Filipinos’ most feared illnesses. AIA Breast Cancer Protect Life* offers a P50,000 payout upon diagnosis of breast cancer, alleviating financial burdens associated with treatment. The coverage also extends to loved ones, providing a financial cushion in the event of the insured's passing from breast cancer within the policy year. For as low as P450 a year*, it can only be purchased online at https://www.aia.com.ph/content/ph-wise/en/buy-online/breast-cancer/index.html.

For more protection, AIA also offers AIA Critical Protect 100, a critical illness insurance plan that protects customers against 100 major and minor illnesses, including breast cancer, until age 100*.

Health education is also key, and AIA Philippines recognizes the vital role of barangay health workers in raising awareness about breast cancer within their communities. These dedicated individuals are instrumental in encouraging women to participate in the Hope Mobi Clinic screenings.

"At AIA Philippines, we're passionate about helping Filipinos live healthier, longer, better lives. And we know that starts with giving them the resources and support they need to prioritize their well-being," said Henson. "Together, we can combat breast cancer in the Philippines through early detection and accessible treatment, building a healthier future for all Filipinas.”

The Hope Mobi Clinic is set to continue its scheduled screenings in various partner LGUs, bringing hope and healing to communities across the Philippines, one screening at a time.

*Brief product description only. Terms and conditions apply.

Hope Mobi Clinic

To know more about us, visit our website. Like us on Facebook, follow LinkedIn, chat with us on Messenger and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by AIA Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.