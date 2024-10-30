Something's cooking in Manila: Head on over to SM MOA to experience a giant sinigang fountain!

Head on over this October 31 at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) and discover Knorr’s giant sinigang fountain! Yup, you read it right! From its successful 'Raining in Manila' campaign in 2023, Knorr is staging a grander sinigang experience for Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — Are the rainy days making you crave hearty, soupy food that warms the tummy and soul? Well, something’s cooking in Manila and it may just give you the perfect chance to enjoy an asim-kilig experience with the ultimate rainy day favorite, sinigang!

Head on over this October 31 at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) and discover Knorr’s giant sinigang fountain! Yup, you read it right! From its successful "Raining in Manila” campaign in 2023, Knorr is staging a grander sinigang experience for Filipinos.

Get to see the MOA Fountain transform into a giant bowl of sinigang with life-sized ingredients, a giant Knorr Sinigang pack, dynamic lighting, steam effects, and of course, music featuring Lola Amour’s hit, Raining in Manila.

This unique event will bring together sinigang enthusiasts, also called as the Sinigang Gang, as well as participation of popular food bloggers and Knorr ambassadors Abi Marquez and Ninong Ry.

But wait, there’s more! As the artists behind the Raining in Manila song, which became Knorr’s theme song since 2023, Lola Amour will give a live performance inside the iconic Wish Bus!

Hear them play their hit song along with other titles at 3 p.m. to make the sinigang experience even more unforgettable.

This will be followed by an exciting dance number from the University of the Philippines Streetdance Club!

The interactive event will also have a viewing deck so that visitors and sinigang lovers can see the sinigang fountain in all its glory.

To satisfy cravings, a Knorr tent will serve free sinigang. You can also take home free Knorr Sinigang products and merchandise by participating in various activities such as taking a selfie with the giant sinigang fountain from the dedicated viewing deck and singing at the Knorr karaoke booth.

Don’t miss the chance to see this once in a lifetime giant bowl of sinigang from Knorr at the SM MOA Bayside Fountain on October 31 from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Knorr. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



